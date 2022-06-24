The long-anticipated monsoon has slowly begun to bring refreshing rainfall to the area with scattered thunderstorms popping up over the past week. The official dates of the monsoon season are from June 15 thru Sept. 30, and over that span up to 60% of the region's annual rainfall can occur.
The 2021 monsoon saturated the area with above average precipitation and 11.3 inches of rain in Sierra Vista, while the previous year was much drier with a disappointing monsoon, resulting in just 3.1 inches of rain, according to the University of Arizona College of Ag & Science measurements.
“We’re expecting a slightly above normal monsoon," said meteorologist Aaron Hardin of the Tucson National Weather Service. "It’s off to an early start so that will help. We can’t say there’s going to be quite as much rain as last year, but signs are pointing to slightly above normal precipitation. Once the monsoon sets up we’re good to go until late August or early September.”
People enjoy the monsoon because of its aesthetic beauty, with the lightning strikes, the cloud formations and the rainfall, but the monsoon is critical to keeping nature in balance.
“The monsoon is really important because it’s where we get over half of our rainfall for the year. Over 60% of our rainfall typically falls during the monsoon, and when we get good rains the desert starts to green up and replenish water holes and washes,” Hardin said.
The persistent drought the area has experienced will be affected by the monsoon, especially in the short term.
“It’ll ease the short-term drought," Hardin said. "Last year the monsoon took us out of drought for at least a little while. It will placate the drought, but for the longer-term drought to be affected it will take consecutive years of above normal monsoons and rainfall in the area.”
The monsoon can also influence wildfires. The rain is obviously beneficial, but the lightening not so much, Hardin explains.
“In the early part of June there’s not much moisture yet and a lot of the storms are dry, so we just get lightening from the storms and not the rainfall," he said. "The first part of monsoon can be bad because lightening can start fires. But once we get more moisture the monsoon rains will put fires out.”
Of course, safety is paramount during monsoon, and Hardin offers some practical advice.
“The main threat is lightning and torrential rainfall, which can cause flooding issues as well as the wind," he said. "It’s best to stay inside because of the wind throwing projectiles around and flash flooding. If there is a lot of lightening around stay inside and don’t try to drive through flooded roads and don’t try to cross a wash or go around barricades.”
Meteorologist Raiden Storm of the Arizona Weather Force also stresses safety during the monsoon, especially because people like to get out and admire it.
“Many like to stand outside and enjoy the rain, but that comes with a risk of being struck by lightning," Storm said. "It’s best to stay inside a building. Easily it’s the flash flooding that is the main killer. Lightning is also a hazard for those who are hiking the trails, and rapidly developing thunderstorms form directly overhead, which is also common.”