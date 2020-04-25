We Frame It has been a Sierra Vista institution since 1974. The business started on the town’s West End, and though now at a newer address after moving six years ago, is still on the West End at 590 E. Fry Boulevard.
Owner Patrice Miscione took over operations in 1981 and has been adding items ever since, supplying Sierra Vista's art community with ready made frames, custom frames, the 590 Gallery, which shows international, national, local and investment art. They also provide engraving, plaques, awards and large format printing.
After moving to the new location, We Frame It has been adding several pieces of art on the facia outside of their store. Renderings of classic paintings as well as original paintings embellish the outside. The store also has a couple of sculptures in the front landscaping, including a large piece by Bob Wick.
Miscione decided it was time to add another sculpture. This time it was a duo, piece which can be found on either side of the front entrance of the art store.
Miscione said, "I was visiting family in North Carolina and Miro (Joan Miro) was showing at Duke University, my husband took me. I spent the whole day looking at his work." She purchased some items in the gift shop including little puzzle pieces of Miro's work. "I loved them so much. I saved money and finally I had them recreated for the front of the store."
The art by Miro Miscione references is called Oiseau Lunaire (The Lunar Bird) and Oiseau Solaire (The Sun Bird) which inspired Miscione and represents the sun and moon, the male and female principal and the forces of night and day.
Miscione set out to take the puzzle interpretation of Miro's original artwork then meld both into her own vision, thereby creating a sort of iron hybrid to adorn the front of her art business.
Miscione contacted Francisco Felix of Southwest Metalworks Engineering and Design from Huachuca City to take on the job. Miscione said, "I talked to Francisco, a lovely guy, about it. He was a little nervous about it because he had never made art before."
Miscione mentions that she and Felix worked with a computer on the project and translated the small cardboard puzzle into an iron sculpture with dimensions several times larger to her liking, "and there they are" she said, as she nodded toward the front of her business last week.
The process ended up taking about four to six weeks, according to Miscione. She mentions that Felix and Southwest Metalworks Engineering and Design are very creative.
Miscione finished by requesting that Felix move two very large stones from one area in the front to another, which will provide sitting spots for anyone to relax and view the art in the front of her store.
The rendering of classic art paintings coupled with original murals and sculptures and now a new view of a master's sculpture truly gives Sierra Vista another open air cultural spot for art lovers to enjoy.