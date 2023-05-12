Born and raised on her family’s farm in Vickery, Ohio, Constance Irene Yetter grew up in the world of gardening, canning, sewing and 4-H.

“Life on the farm was a combination of hard work and a lot of fun,” recalls Constance who, at 91, attributes her longevity to a healthy lifestyle that started when she was very young. “Summers were spent planting, harvesting, enjoying the beaches of Lake Erie and having fun at Cedar Point amusement park. Winters were always fun because we loved sledding and ice skating.”

