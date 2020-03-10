Jacobs Women’s Network invites you to join us for lunch on Thursday, march 12 featuring Jessica Cox, motivational speaker seen on Ellen, Oprah, CNN, CBS Evening News, the BBC, Inside Edition, and Fox and Friends!
Jessica Cox is the first armless pilot in aviation history earning her a Guinness World Record. A native of Sierra Vista, she was also the first person without arms to achieve the rank of black belt in Tae Kwon Do, currently holding the rank of a 3rd Degree Black Belt.
Jessica is an international motivational and keynote speaker, humanitarian, and published author. Jessica has motivated and inspired people around the world to push beyond all limitations and obstacles to achieve success.
Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend! JWN welcomes Reservations women/men/LGBTQ, are recommended government/military/contractors. but not required.
When: Thursday, March 12, 11:00—12:00 Where: Ft. Huachuca at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center (TMAC) Cost: $10.95 per person (includes beverage). For more info and reservations call: Elizabeth Ramirez 520-538-4888 or Joan Way 520-538-3806.
— Submitted by Joan Way