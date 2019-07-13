The Greater Huachuca Area Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People presented the following High School graduates with a $500 Scholarship Award:
Allison Bessard, Buena High; Kenna Conley, Tombstone High; Bricella Moreno, Bisbee High; Valencia Pierce, Center for Academic Success and Priscilla Polanco, Bisbee High.
The Greater Huachuca Area Branch NAACP meets the first Saturday of each month at the Sierra Vista Library, at 1:00pm. We can be reached at naacpsierravista@gmail.com