SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista’s NAACP chapter held a “public conversation about race and law enforcement in Cochise County” Thursday night with local law enforcement officials, members of the judicial system and community members.
Tony Isom, president of the Greater Huachuca Area Branch NAACP, moderated a conversation with a Sheriff Mark Dannels, SVPD chief Adam Thrasher, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Muller, Huachuca City Police chief Jim Thies, Cochise County attorney Brian McIntyre, Superior Court judge Laura Cardinal, Director of Public Safety on Fort Huachuca Darren Crossley and Huachuca City councilmember Joy Banks via Zoom.
“We’re here because our community needs to come together and about (what’s happening),” Isom said in his opening remarks. “Sierra Vista is not known for racial discord and we can thank God.”
The panel responded to questions from Isom and from the 99 participants. Isom and the panelists said they were impressed with the turnout and noted Zoom only allows a maximum of 100 participants in a call. Isom started the discussion with photos from the protests led by Martin Luther King Jr. and photos of the protests happening now across the country.
“The landscape has changed but the struggle remains,” he said. “Even though it’s improving we still have ways to go.”
Muller used his opening statement to publicly share condolences for the Floyd family since he nor the City of Sierra Vista issued a public statement. Thrasher also used his time to address the video of Floyd’s murder.
“It’s evident those officers didn’t see Mr. Floyd as a human, which we have to change,” he said.
The conversation lasted two and a half hours and covered a wide range of topics like: citizen review boards, policies that are currently in place for excessive force and how law enforcement interacts with the citizens. Having citizen review boards for local law enforcement agencies is one of five points Isom says the NAACP national organization is hoping to have put into legislation by Congress.
The five positions and recommendations the NAACP has for Congress are to ban the use of knee and choke holds, to have a minimum of a six-step use of force continuum for police departments, for the state open records act to include officer misconduct information, for recertifications be denied for officers who have used deadly force and implementation of review boards.
“We don’t have to wait for the federal government to do anything,” McIntyre said. “Let’s make Cochise County (the one) who others follow.”
When Isom asked the panel about the possible idea of having citizen review boards the idea didn’t seem to be an answer. Dannels, Thrasher, Thies, McIntyre and Muller agreed that cities and towns that currently have citizen review boards for law enforcement agencies are the areas that are having incidents.
Their alternative was self policing of their departments and being transparent with the communities they serve.
“There has to be a need for (a review board),” Dannels said. “This is all about trust. I haven’t had someone come up to me and say ‘Sheriff we need a review board for your deputies.’”
“The urban towns that have this, in my personal opinion, I can’t say it’s effective.”
Banks said it’s hard to find participation for current boards, with the planning and zoning board being recently dismantled, so adding another one isn’t the best solution for Huachuca City.
Thrasher added SVPD has an eternal evaluation process for any complaint, whether it’s rudeness to a citizen or criminal force, that goes through the ranks of the department until it reaches his desk. He SVPD officers are told at the start of their time with the department that officers are to police themselves and correct one another as well as report any misbehaviors.
“What’s important is transparency within departments,” Thrasher said.
Muller and Thrasher also cited being accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, also known as CALEA, for the positive relationship the department has with the community.
According to the CALEA website, “CALEA provides four Accreditation Programs for Public Safety Agencies: Law Enforcement, Communications, Training Academy, and Campus Security. Each of these programs promulgates standards that reflect best practices for public safety agencies.”
The final question of the night came from a member of the audience and was about how the law enforcement agencies combat racism when in the field. Dannels responded to the question by stating its about building trust with the public, especially the youth, which is why he chooses to work with the schools and why having SVPD officers in schools or visit schools is a benefit for all involved.
“We will all learn from each other,” Dannels said. “It’s refreshing to talk about things that aren’t happening here. We’ll find those answers and if we make a mistake we will correct it.”