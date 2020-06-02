The Greater Huachuca Area Branch of the NAACP will host a Public Conversation About Race and Law Enforcement in Cochise County. The Mayor of Sierra Vista and members of the City Council, the Cochise County Sheriff, Sierra Vista Police, the Cochise County Attorney, Representatives from Fort Huachuca, and the Cochise County Superior Court have been invited to join in this event and are expected to participate. The public is also invited to participate. Access information to the ZOOM discussion is provided below.
Submitted by Anthony Isom, president, Greater Huachuca Area Branch, NAACP