People from all parts of Cochise County will be gathering in the Discovery Garden at the UA CAST campus in Sierra Vista Saturday morning in support of mental health.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeastern Arizona (SEAZ) is hosting its annual March for Mental Health, a three-mile walk that raises money for the free programs and services NAMI SEAZ provides to people who struggle with mental illness. The nonprofit organization also extends free programs and services to friends and family members of loved ones that have been diagnosed with mental illness.

