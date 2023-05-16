People from all parts of Cochise County will be gathering in the Discovery Garden at the UA CAST campus in Sierra Vista Saturday morning in support of mental health.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeastern Arizona (SEAZ) is hosting its annual March for Mental Health, a three-mile walk that raises money for the free programs and services NAMI SEAZ provides to people who struggle with mental illness. The nonprofit organization also extends free programs and services to friends and family members of loved ones that have been diagnosed with mental illness.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and every year during the month of May, NAMI joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health by providing support, educating the public and advocating for policies to help the millions of people affected by mental disorders.
“This year’s 5K march is being held on the south campus of the University of Arizona Discovery Gardens in Sierra Vista,” said Phyllis Getz, the event’s point of contact. “The annual march is typically well attended and draws participants from different communities throughout our service area.”
NAMI Southeastern Arizona serves Cochise, Greenlee, Graham and Santa Cruz counties and is an affiliate of both the state and national NAMI organizations.
Proceeds raised through Saturday’s event stay in the community to help fund the local chapter’s programs.
The three-mile march draws participants of all ages and walks of life, Getz said.
“Mental health disorders affect one-in-five people and are leading causes of disability in America,” she added.
