Tombstone is hosting a Native American Celebration on Saturday, an event that features a lineup of performances that start at 10 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m.
Organized by event coordinator Dennis Nofchissey, a Native American jewelry maker and silver and goldsmith, Nofchissey will be giving silversmith demonstrations in a new art gallery he is opening at 110 South Fourth Street, next to the Rose Tree Museum.
“I’m tying the gallery’s grand opening to the celebration,” he said. “The gallery will feature a wide variety of Native American jewelry, pottery, Kachina dolls sculptures and paintings. This is all authentic, beautiful native art in a gallery that is Native American owned.”
The day-long celebration is free and open to the public, with performances taking place on historic Allen Street in the vicinity of Fourth and Allen. Vendors will be set up in Tombstone City Park.
“We have an amazing lineup of talented Native American performers for the public to enjoy,” Nofchissey said. “We are opening with Nakotah LaRance, who is a nine-time world champion hoop dancer. He is also a movie and television actor who appeared in ‘Dances with Wolves’, ‘Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee’ and television series ‘Longmire.’”
In 2015, LaRance took top honors in the Heard Museum’s 25th World Hoop Dance Championship, Nofchissey said.
Other performers include world-renowned singer, song-writer and flute player Shelley Morningsong, who will be joined by dancer Fabian Fontenelle. The two perform both traditional and contemporary Native American music and dance, while traveling throughout the country to tell the story of their Native American culture and heritage.
Described by Nofchissey as a “very colorful and talented group,” the Azteca Dancers of Mexicayotl Academy, a charter school out of Nogales in Santa Cruz County, also will be performing.
The Bha’ Cha’ Bii, Pu Apache Crown Dancers will deliver their usual high energy performance, dancing to drums while a narrator explains what the dancers are portraying as they perform, Nofchissey said.
“This event is designed to be both an entertaining and educational portrayal of Native Americans while capturing the heritage and color of our culture,” Nofchissey explained.
With a mission of bringing more diverse events to Tombstone, Nofchissey said that Saturday’s celebration has been receiving tremendous support from the community. It is the first known celebration for Native Americans in the area.
The event’s key sponsors include the Reenactment Guild of America, U Scream 4 Ice Cream, King Solomon’s Territorial Lodge No. 5 of Tombstone and Copper Queen Community Hospital, as well as multiple Tombstone merchants.
Larry Putman, who co-owns U Scream 4 Ice Cream with his wife Robin Chelmis, said, “We are excited about sponsoring this because it’s never been done before in Tombstone, yet Native Americans are an important part of this country’s heritage and local western history. They are part of our culture and need to be kept in our heritage.”
Putman said that bringing the celebration to Tombstone, a town known for its cowboys and Wild West culture, makes a great addition to the region’s intriguing history.
“Mining and gunfights are what people know about when they come to Tombstone,” he said. “It seems they forget there were American Indians in this area long before Tombstone was made famous by Ed Schieffelin’s silver strike. So, we feel it’s important that people are reminded of this vital part of our area’s history.”
Putman said he applauds Nofchissey for bringing the Native American performers to Tombstone and looks forward to Saturday’s performances.
“Many of these performers are very well known,” he said. “Some of them have performed all over the world, so this is brings something new, educational and entertaining to Tombstone. We hope it’s the start of a new trend that continues through the years to help spark the town’s tourism.”