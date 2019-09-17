Food Truck Friday will be seeing Baily’s BBQ & Bistro and Icee Queen! Make sure you get lunch AND dessert when you come by for your coffee at Brews Brothers Coffee!
Did you know Neighborhood Market is now accepting tag sales? If you need more exposure for your yard or garage sale, set up with us! Here are some guidelines to follow:
First come, first served
Gates open at 6 a.m. for setup
Seller must be at Brews Brothers Coffee site no later than 6:30 am
Market starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m.
Fees
$10 for 10x10 space without a vehicle (spaces are limited), $15 with a vehicle
For each additional 10x10 space used over original assigned spot, an extra $10 will be charged
Seller must have a table, no tarps or blankets on the ground
Fees will be collected upon arrival, cash must be ready
Inform during fee collection or setup if receipt is needed, one will be provided before event is ended
Responsible for own trash, cleanliness, and behavior
Sellers must bring their own change
No religious, political, or controversial items will be permitted
No use of any tobacco products or vaping on property
Looking forward to seeing you!!
If you have any questions, please email Dana Hillman at info@my neighborhoodmarket.net.
Submitted by Dana Hillman