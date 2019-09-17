Food Truck Friday will be seeing Baily’s BBQ & Bistro and Icee Queen! Make sure you get lunch AND dessert when you come by for your coffee at Brews Brothers Coffee!

Did you know Neighborhood Market is now accepting tag sales? If you need more exposure for your yard or garage sale, set up with us! Here are some guidelines to follow:

First come, first served

Gates open at 6 a.m. for setup

Seller must be at Brews Brothers Coffee site no later than 6:30 am

Market starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m.

Fees

$10 for 10x10 space without a vehicle (spaces are limited), $15 with a vehicle

For each additional 10x10 space used over original assigned spot, an extra $10 will be charged

Seller must have a table, no tarps or blankets on the ground

Fees will be collected upon arrival, cash must be ready

Inform during fee collection or setup if receipt is needed, one will be provided before event is ended

Responsible for own trash, cleanliness, and behavior

Sellers must bring their own change

No religious, political, or controversial items will be permitted

No use of any tobacco products or vaping on property

Looking forward to seeing you!!

If you have any questions, please email Dana Hillman at info@my neighborhoodmarket.net.

Submitted by Dana Hillman

