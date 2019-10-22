Icee Queen will be here Food Truck Friday from 3 PM to 7 PM with yummy treats. What better way to end the workweek than with a Mango flavored Italian Ice? Everything is homemade, Keto-friendly, and Gluten-Free.
Support local vendors and stop by Neighborhood Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. Yuletide Goat Milk Soap will set up with us again to sell their sweet-smelling homemade soaps. Don’t forget to say hi to Carol and Mary!
VENDORS
No Charge November is fast approaching and we still have spots left. Every Saturday for the month of November will be free of setup charges for ALL vendors. Make sure to contact Dana to confirm your date.
If you’ve never set up with us before, please register at https://myneighborhoodmarket.net/registration
Have questions? Email Dana Hillman at info@myneighborhoodmarket.net for more information.
Looking forward to seeing you and your family!
Submitted by Dana Hillman