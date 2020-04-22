HUACHUCA CITY — The town of Huachuca City welcomes Philip Cushman as its new town manager.
Cushman, who assumed the position on April 13, is an Arizona native from Quartzite where his family has been involved in public service and small business ventures for several generations.
“Quartzite has been around since the 1800s and my grandparents on both sides of the family have a long tradition of public service there,” he said. "I'm also a fourth generation combat veteran."
After graduating from high school, Cushman attended The Citadel Military College of South Carolina where he majored in physics.
“While I was there, I enlisted in the Marine Corps reserves and was commissioned as an infantry officer,” said Cushman who retired after 22 years of service. “I thoroughly enjoyed the Marines and would have stayed in longer, but was forced to leave for health reasons.”
During his time in service, Cushman was assigned to command and staff positions in the operations, education, strategy, policy, planning, and intelligence communities. He served as platoon commander in Guantanamo Bay and held an advisory commission in Fallujah. He also spent five years in Washington D.C. where he worked as an analyst in the intelligence community.
Along with The Citadel, Cushman attended The Aspen Institute, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, The Harvard Kennedy School and the National Defense University.
"All of the analysis training that I've had transcends nicely in what I’ll be doing as the town manager," Cushman said.
After retiring from the Marines in 2014, Cushman returned to his Quartzite roots where he became involved in local issues. He served as president of the Quartzite Chamber of Commerce, helped manage his family's businesses, served on the hospital board, fire district board, and was a service officer for the Quartzite VFW Post 769. He also worked as a substitute teacher for the Quartzite schools.
Wanting experience as a town manager, Cushman applied for the town manager position in Fredonia, Arizona, a small town in Coconino County near Utah.
“I was hired as the Fredonia town manager in 2017, during a time when the town had suffered a lot of problems," he said. "Mismanagement problems, failing infrastructure, failing well systems, just one problem after another. It was a team effort that we were able to get things back on track. It was a wonderful, wonderful little community of about 1,300 people. Serving as town manager there was a wonderful experience and I developed a lot of close relationships in the community."
Cushman is a member of the Arizona City Managers Association, the Rural Committee for Arizona Association of Economic Development, the International City Managers Association, Arizona Elk Society, the National Rifle Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He looks forward to delving into the management position in Huachuca City and working with the town council and staff.
“As the town manager, you're responsible for coordinating staff to accomplish the town council's policies and goals," he said. "I’ve worked for really good councils and I’ve helped advise councils on policy issues. While serving as the senior appointed official in Huachuca City, I feel I can give this council the best informed advice about the direction they want the town to go. I may have stewardship of the town, but it's their town. They're answerable to their constituents and they deserve a well-managed town."
Concerned about Huachuca City's business environment, Cushman plans to use his economic development experience to draw more business into town.
"I want to do what it takes to make this a business friendly town," he said, adding that improving the town's business environment is a vision he shares with the council.
“I’m fortunate to have a really, really good council," he said. "They come in and ask the right questions and they’re interested in what’s best for the community. I also have a great staff. These people were very welcoming and they want to see this town do well economically," he said.
“My leadership style is that you get good people and stay out of their way. I think serving as this town's manager is going to be a wonderful experience and I’m happy to be here.”
While the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions through the years, Cushman is most proud of his Combat Action Ribbon and meritorious promotion to Private First Class after completing boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina.
Philip Cushman's wife, Linda, will be relocating to the area once they find a home here.
Cushman replaces Eric Duthie who has served as interim town manager since December 2020 when Matthew Williams left Huachuca City for a position with Litchfield Park, Arizona.