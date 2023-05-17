SIERRA VISTA — Once a thriving club that was a hub of social activity that created lasting friendships, the Thunder Mountain Bridge Club is regaining its foothold in Sierra Vista.
If you’re a duplicate bridge player — or at least played a few hands at a four-corner table now and then and liked the game — this is the place you'll want to pull up a chair to the table.
The group is suddenly picking up steam — and new members — bringing a new sense of exuberance to the club that started locally nearly 40 years ago before many members moved and interest started to wane.
But not anymore.
Following an article about the bridge club in the Herald/Review earlier this year, club president Margaret Glenn said membership has increased a whopping 30%.
Along with many new faces, it’s also brought in a lot of fun and renewed interest.
“This influx of new players has added a new vitality to the club,” said Glenn. “We have had people who had dropped out and returned. People who are interested in learning to play show up for lessons, and people who were made aware of our existence start to attend, take lessons and play.”
Sierra Vista’s Thunder Mountain Bridge Club, which was once home to nearly 50 members who played competitively at regional and sectional tournaments, is hoping more area residents who once enjoyed playing duplicate bridge will join the card club.
Part of the American Contract Bridge League, Thunder Mountain Bridge Club’s members compete in their respective competition for points. Bridge has been recognized as a sport by the International Olympic Committee and was included in the 2022 Asian Olympic Games in Hangzhou, China.
“This month seven of our members are in the running in their bracket,” said Glenn. “Many are preparing to attend regional tournaments in Penticton, British Columbia; Taos, New Mexico; Tucson; and Palm Springs, California the remainder of the year in order to earn different color points. In addition, there are several sectional competitions held at the club which allow extra points to be accumulated.”
The club, which plays three times per week at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, plays only duplicate bridge, a variation of contract bridge in which the same set of bridge deals among four hands are played by different competitors, and scoring is based on relative performance. Scores of games are sent to the ACBL so players can earn points to reach various pigmented levels, like bronze, silver, ruby or gold.
Glenn said the club is trying to reach out to high school students to get them interested in bridge.
“One of newest members, Tara Evans, has taken on the task of becoming an instructor, sectional director and avid supporter,” said Glenn. “She is in the process of putting together a summer bridge camp for junior and senior high schoolers.”
If you don’t know how to play duplicate bridge and want to learn, Glenn said newcomers can always take lessons to see if it’s something they like.
As the late science fiction writer Isaac Asimov once said, “You are never too old to learn more than you already know and to become able to do more than you already can.”
