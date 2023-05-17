bridge 1

Members of the Thunder Mountain Bridge Club convene at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The club is sanctioned and part of the American Contract Bridge League.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Once a thriving club that was a hub of social activity that created lasting friendships, the Thunder Mountain Bridge Club is regaining its foothold in Sierra Vista.

If you’re a duplicate bridge player — or at least played a few hands at a four-corner table now and then and liked the game — this is the place you'll want to pull up a chair to the table.

