A new mainstay addition is coming soon to the Henry F. Hauser Museum, with a space that was originally planned to be part of a never-finished project now turned into a sensory room designed to help those with special needs.
Elizabeth Wrozek, the museum’s curator, cultivated the plan to design the room and thought it would be the most ideal spot for the project.
“We really want to work towards more inclusive spaces and programming to better support our diverse community,” she said.
The sensory room is designed to help those who are having troubles with overwhelming stimuli and have the chance to decompress. Some of the new features the sensory room will include are liquid floor tiles, noise-canceling headphones and calm down boxes.
The room will also consist of a dry aquarium touch tank that will have different textures and soothing sounds to provide calming effects for visitors.
Another one of Wrozek’s goals in creating this space was to help ease fears of parents who have special needs children.
“A lot of parents are leery about bringing their kids into different, new public spaces and experiences because there’s not always a lot of support. It’s important to me to have these supportive and inclusive spaces for them so they feel comfortable. “
Wrozek says the advantage of the new sensory room is its smaller, more intimate size.
“Normally a lot of bigger museums who have done sensory rooms tend to be big spaces so it can still be overwhelming to kids.”
Michelle Henretta, the founder of the Avengers Special Needs Sports Program and works for the city’s Therapeutic Recreation was the main influence for Wrozek to start the project for the sensory room. They collaborated together to figure out what needs weren’t being met in the community and how to make spaces accessible for everyone.
Henretta said that if a person has sensory needs, such as being overwhelmed or over stimulated, the room gives anyone a chance to calm down, refocus and re-center themselves.
Henretta started volunteering with her family for the Special Olympics from the time when she was 8 years old and pursued her path to help those with special needs.
“My passion is inclusion for the special needs community. I started the sports program and now we’re expanding it to bring more businesses, more public spaces so it’s more welcoming to the families and members of the special needs community,” she said.