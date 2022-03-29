SIERRA VISTA — For the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation (AREDF), healthcare has been of utmost importance.
"In a rural community, it's about access too," Executive Director Mignonne Hollis said. "It's about access to healthcare."
With connections throughout Arizona, Hollis was put on a committee two years ago to formulate a strategic plan for healthcare in rural communities across the state.
"I feel like we could help here," she said. "I feel like we could come in and we could help to build a pipeline in rural communities."
Hollis said she had a vision that would focus on behavioral health, while also including a telehealth component.
Upon receiving a grant through the health department, telehealth services were established at the Rural Care facility, which was created at the beginning of the year. In addition to providing telehealth services, the facility has also become an incubator for providers.
Though her background is not in healthcare, Hollis formed a advisory committee to establish the telehealth room at the facility from funds distributed from the CARES act.
The main goal for the facility, particularly because it focuses on behavioral health, allows for the space to feel inviting and calming. There is a room that specifically allows for patients to have telehealth appointments with a provider. There are also three other office spaces available at Rural Care for future providers.
Counselor of the Fountain of Hope Counseling, Brenda Parker, currently occupies a space at the facility where she provides therapy services.
Due to COVID-19, Parker speculated the lack of social interaction with peers and the isolation has led to dramatic effects in many lives. Particularly notable in rural communities, there's been a high suicide rate.
"When that whole pandemic happened, and the environment where a parent is abusive, they had no outlet," she said. "Gyms were closed, bars were closed, all of these different places that an abuser could go to, they were stuck at home."
For those who may not feel safe at home, the Rural Care facility allows for an individual to have a telehealth appointment in a safe space.
With partnerships in the community, the Rural Care facility will be an environment that is based on collaboration and lead to a pipeline that Hollis wants to create.
"It's rural health so it can be a myriad of things of why you're coming to this building," Hollis said. "It's a safe place and being able to provide for the patient feels comfortable."
"Living in a rural setting can pose healthcare access problems," said Director of Cochise County Health and Social Services Beth Robinson.
Robinson, whose department was involved in partially funding the telehealth services at Rural Care, said that the main goal for the facility is to provide better mental health coverage for the county. Cochise County was able to secure funds through a Health Disparities grant from the state. According to Robinson, the grant would allow the facility to purchase the needed computer equipment and software to provide patient care.
Needs of rural communities
As part of the $1.2 trillion in funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, trying to obtain the funds that are passed from the federal government to the states can present hurdles. A lot of money directly goes to the urban areas and pockets of under deserved communities there. Trying to receive those funds from the state can be a tedious process. In forming a different route, Hollis said they will look for funds directly from federal agencies such as USDA.
"I can't say enough good things about our state agency and health department," Hollis said. "They've been fantastic in understanding the needs of rural areas."
There's a strenuous process and many obstacles involved in putting together applications for grants for infrastructure funds with limited staff. Going through the state can be a hurdle and very time consuming with limited resources in rural communities.
"For me, I like to get things done right now," Hollis said. "Our community can't wait. We're a declining population. The census numbers have really hurt us."
"No one wants to hear that you're not doing well, but we're not doing well," she added.
Although there's work being done currently to obtain a grant through the USDA, in relation to infrastructure funds, Hollis said she does not have the time or resources to pay for a study that is required by the State to inform her of the information that she is already aware of.
"We just didn't have that kind of time," she said. "That's why we're fortunate enough to be able to go through the health department that knew it, we can tap into the CARES act money and pull this in.
To retain the population in the area, Hollis said that infrastructure features such as broadband, general forms of transportation and the state of roads are significant.
"When you look at the underserved and underrepresented communities here--your car breaks down, you can't walk to work," Hollis said. "You can't take the bus or the light rail. We barely have Uber."
Providing services
For the AREDF, there were discussions on what to attract to the community that would retain residents and prevent population decline in Cochise County.
"As we see people leave and leave, you have to provide a solid base for your community," she said. "That is what my passion is now. I'm quite adamant about what can we provide to our community."
The goal is to make the area a safe, welcoming place that would allow individuals in the community access to vital elements like healthcare, education, transportation, broadband and roads that are in good condition.
"Broadband right now is the sexy talk," Hollis said. "But how much is really happening?"
Hollis said there's been various meetings and discussions about broadband but the idea has not come to fruition.
Hollis graduated from Tombstone High School and had observed how hard people had to work in a rural community like Cochise County.
"I love rural America," she said. "I love going to the big cities when you're there for a conference, but to come back home to a rural community? That's what I love. It's part of America, it's an American story."
Seeing the potential in Cochise County is one of the main reasons why Hollis is passionate about her job. There's a been shift in focus for the economic foundation that places emphasis on the underserved communities to make a notable difference.
"When you help the weakest of your population, you're helping your entire population," she said. "You're making it equitable now."
Currently, Hollis is working on rounding up community partners in applying for the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grants through the USDA.
Persevering in building a digital economy for underrepresented communities to make a difference, while striving towards a mission and vision is the main reason why the RISE grant is being pursued.
Hollis is also currently launching a campaign called 'I Am Tech.' One of the partners involved in the project is called Per Scholas. Per Scholas conducts tech boot camps that target underrepresented communities in rural areas that give confidence to residents to become skilled in coding, become web designers or entrepreneurs.
Hollis said that counselors at her high school would show her the opportunities for leadership and tech camps she had attended. Without those resources, she wouldn't have known those opportunities existed.
In building up a digital economy for the area, Hollis said she wants there to be an avenue to pull in all the resources in the community and organizations with their contributed efforts.
"We just haven't had that catalyst to work together," she said. "That here is this place where we all have common ground. We can all pull together to do this one thing."
The new Rural Care facility is located at 100 South 7th Street.