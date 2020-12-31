SIERRA VISTA — While most look forward to opening presents with family by their side, Eden Wright wasn’t feeling up to it on Christmas Day. The 2-year-old spent the holiday at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson with his mother, Sequana Wright, recovering from a bone marrow transplant.
A week after the transplant Eden became very sick, and according to Sequana it’s the sickest he’s been since his diagnosis. But with the new year on the horizon Sequana has faith the best is yet to come for her son and he’ll soon return to activities he loves like jumping on his trampoline and watching bubbles.
“It’s a blessing we can get through this,” Sequana said. “Luckily I was a (bone marrow) match. It’s hard to find a match (because of the coronavirus).”
On Aug. 22, Eden was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia — iust two months before his second birthday. Sequana first had an inkling something was wrong with her son when she noticed he was bruising easily. She decided to have his blood tested.
“I got a call at 3:30 a.m. saying I had to take him in immediately,” Sequana said. “I didn’t know it was leukemia. The EMT driving up ended up saying it was a possible leukemia case.”
Since his diagnosis, Eden has been in and out of the hospital with monthlong stays, and Eden has gone through two rounds of chemotherapy.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride,” Sequana said.
The 36-year-old single mom left her job in order to be with her child in the hospital and attend the appointments.
“I won’t leave my son,” Sequana said.
While she stays with her son, her family and the community are rallying behind her and Eden in an effort to keep her afloat.
“She’s just an amazing mom,” said Eden’s paternal grandmother, Tina Persson. “She’s just a strong person.”
Once a week Persson brings Sequana and Eden items they need and can’t get in the hospital since they aren’t allowed to leave due to COVID-19 precautions.
“It’s hard not being able to see him,” Persson said.
Sequana said she has received support from parents who have gone through what she and Eden are experiencing. Stacy Louch’s grandson had leukemia. She donated the first Team Eden bracelets, which were given to individuals who donated to Eden’s cause. The community has created a GoFundMe page for donations to help Sequana with expenses.
Marcelo Carrillo, owner of 143 Street Tacos, decided to join the effort and help the long-time customers he now considers friends.
“They were customers since we were in the food truck,” he said. “We donate to St. Jude and we saw this is a local kid so we wanted to help. This community built this restaurant. This restaurant is for the community.”
Since the beginning of December the restaurant has been collecting donations and giving checks to Sequana. Carrillo said all tips this month have been donated to her. He estimates nearly $2,000 has been donated to Sequana this month.
“We are rooting for him so hard,” Carrillo said. “A lot of people are giving more because they see it’s for him.”
Sequana hopes she and Eden can return home later this month after being in the hospital since Nov. 30.
After Eden leaves he’ll have to go to Tucson twice a week for checkups and follow-up appointments.
“To have my son is the best Christmas gift I can have,” Sequana said.