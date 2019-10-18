SIERRA VISTA – Life Care Center of Sierra Vista, a skilled nursing and rehab facility, was recently named a 2020 Best Nursing Home by Newsweek magazine.
With the aging Baby Boomer population, Newsweek compiled a list based on data from Statista Inc., a worldwide data research firm.
“We analyzed over 15,000 nursing homes in the U.S. and have recognized award winners in 20 states,” Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief, said in a letter placed on the Newsweek website.
Four hundred six skilled nursing centers made the Best Nursing Homes list, including eight in Arizona. Life Care Center of Sierra Vista ranked seventh in the state.
Statista determined the Best Nursing Homes based on a combination of survey results from medical experts and data on staffing, health inspections and quality measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as of July 2019.
“We are honored to be named a Best Nursing Home by such a well-known and respected publication,” said Corrie Killingsworth, executive director at the center. “This means a lot to our team to be recognized for the work that they do every day in caring for our residents.”
Life Care Center of Sierra Vista, located at 2305 E. Wilcox Drive, is one of 10 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Arizona managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Heidi Pino, Life Care Centers of America, Senior Communications Specialist