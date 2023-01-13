Saying farewell to leaders who have helped change a community and touched the lives of its people in innumerable ways is never easy.
When they leave or retire — as Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Vice President of Member Services Jack Blair will do shortly — they often leave us with a sudden rift, almost like a fissure in the earth that can never be refilled.
A behind-the-scenes guy many Sierra Vistans may hardly know, Blair has been so much more than Sierra Vista’s “most interesting man,” a tag that most likely red-faced him when he was named the Herald/Review’s Professional of the Year in 2021.
He rarely, if ever, raised his flag with a swagger or paraded his countless accomplishments, like helping the Sierra Vista Medical Regional Center Board of Directors raise more than $100,000 for new medical equipment, or spearheading a grassroots campaign to pass a revenue bond for the Sierra Vista Unified School District.
They might not have been flashy things that grabbed front-page headlines or a spot on the nightly news.
But Blair’s contributions were absolutely instrumental in creating the groundwork for a community beginning to stretch its wings and feel like a place people were calling home.
He knew how to get things done that mattered, intangibles that would eventually become the backbone of a growing Sierra Vista.
His efforts for bringing in important medical needs to help save lives and steering a movement for selling investment bonds funding more than $28 million of improvements for SVUSD helped cement into place a quality of education that could lead students into viable futures.
Blair knew how to pay it forward more than anyone.
When he came to this small community in 2000, Blair was already an accomplished professional, a polished executive with a business savvy gained from working at an international consumer goods company, along with a decorated military career. He had the know-how and the ability to take four businesses struggling to survive and turn them around into highly profitable operations.
He wasn’t sure exactly what he was going to do when he relocated to Sierra Vista with his family.
But he knew it had to be something that would positively affect people.
“I thought I could teach or maybe become a police officer,” he once said.
He instead found another place where his abilities would help better this community. He went to work at SSVEC and eventually became vice president of member services, where he has been for more than two decades.
But it was more than just a 40-hour-per-week job.
He dug into the community and began volunteering for local nonprofits.
Not just in bits and pieces, but with a fusillade.
Blair took it to another level that made a difference in the lives of not only area veterans, but organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, the Cochise Education Foundation and countless others. He sat down with them and learned of their needs and again, made things happen by arranging financial support from SSVEC.
“It’s been a sincere honor and privilege to work side-by-side with Jack and benefit from his knowledge, his experience and his commitment to our community,” said SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling.
You won’t hear him talk much — if at all — about being a two-time "Jeopardy" champion, or convincing celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck to purchase his choice cuts of salmon.
Or the many awards he’s received as a competitive golfer.
That’s hardly what Blair is about.
He’d rather tell you — although he probably wouldn’t — about calling local food pantries and other in-need agencies during the middle of COVID-19 to see if they needed help, pledging his support and assistance in every possible way.
Or the time he served on the board of directors for the Cochise Water Project that helped fund water conservation initiatives throughout the area.
Or when he was president of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce several years ago.
They mattered more to him than his golf game.
Blair — who selflessly strengthened this community and touched lives of people who he never really met or directly knew him — will not simply walk away into some imaginary sunset where we think retirees slip off to when he retires from SSVEC April 15.
Leaders like Blair do not retire; they just change goals, choose and manage their choices a little differently; they keep giving back to their community and to causes that move them in a direction that opens pathways for change.
Blair may be retiring from the workforce, from a behind-the-scenes leadership role at a local member-owned cooperative where he was instrumental in building public support and a positive image for instead of frustrating customers with technical jargon during rate increases. He made sure members were aware of the importance of their role as cooperative members and weren’t just faceless numbers.
Perhaps that’s why annual independent surveys showed SSVEC recorded overwhelming approval ratings from its members.
He was also responsible in getting emergency financial help through "Operation Round-Up" for cooperative members who experienced a sudden or tragic loss. Whatever it was, it didn't matter: Jack was Johnny-on-the-Spot getting money to a family when a tragedy struck.
It is doubtful we won't hear from Blair banging his drum for a community he has helped make into a caring and thriving place to live.
True leaders will always be in some meaningful aspect of our lives because when it comes to enriching lives, it's almost innate in their nature.
Like Blair, they teach us by their own virtue and make a difference in our world.
Godspeed, Mr. Blair.