SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to fathers, dads and stepdads, Dan Escobar doesn’t just break the mold of what a super dad looks like.
He shatters it into a million little fragments and with one sweep of a brush reinvents how a male parent and a father figure surfaces in a new family of five children — two of which are his — as he charts the highway of fatherhood that self-help book writers could take lessons from.
At 27, Escobar is in a league of his own without a roadmap or a manual to guide his way through of the ups and downs and ouches of being a father of five young children, along with three dogs and a tortoise.
Newly married since April 16, the project manager for Prestige Remodeling and Restoration hardly needs one and doesn’t have time to give self-help writers tips on how it’s done.
He’s figuring it out every wild step of the way, making the Brady Bunch seem like something from the Stone Age.
The way Escobar sees it, there couldn’t be a happier guy on the planet today celebrating Father’s Day than him.
“This is a blast,” said Escobar, minutes after he walked into the front door of his house after a long eight hours at a home construction site to children running to him. “Nothing beats being a dad and being part of your kids’ life. This is like a second childhood for me, only better.”
Indeed it is.
When it comes to understanding the importance of what fatherhood is all about, how it works when his children are having a subpar day and he has hit the near-exhaustion level after eight-plus hours overseeing workers on a job site, Escobar knows how to turn a household of four young boys and an even younger girl into a haven where his children feel a sense of home.
And a lot of love.
“He’s very present in their lives from the moment he wakes up,” said his wife, Candice, whose three boys are climbing all over Escobar the second he walks in the house. “He’s way beyond his years. I don’t know many 27-year-old men holding a steady, full-time job who would jump into a situation of raising five young kids and say ‘let’s do this.'
“Believe me, this is tricky. And it’s definitely not for everyone."
But Dan Escobar is definitely not everyone.
The Sierra Vista native and 2014 Center for Academic Success graduate had been raising his daughter, Leia, when he learned he was the father of a 4-month-old boy shortly after he met Candice.
“It was a shock,” he said. “It was something I wasn’t prepared for, but I was happily surprised. It was a big shift.”
Because of the circumstances, Escobar jumped in, took charge and began raising both of his children full time with some help from his mother and Candice.
“There was no roadmap for how to do this,” he said. “Sometimes I’d go from swinging a hammer all day to coming home and making dinner. But it was about being patient and present. Plus with Candice by my side, anything was possible. I don’t know where I’d be without her. She’s my rock.”
While they were dating, the couple tread lightly with the kids. Candice was going through a divorce and didn’t introduce the children to Escobar for six months.
“It was a little harder for the two older boys who are now 10 and 7 because the situation was strange for them, but it was different for the baby,” said Candice, a former loan officer for Neighborhood Loans. "After I moved in during the summer of 2021, it all clicked.”
It took eight months for the family dynamics to feel like a natural fit.
Her boys call Escobar Dan, his children call Candice mom. The couple has created a close family unit with busy, event-filled weekends filled with soccer, T-ball and slow-pitch baseball games. Escobar is in the middle of everything, from wrestling and playing ball with the kids to making sure he’s present at doctor’s appointments and school activities.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said. “Being in their lives, watching them develop each step of the way is what this is all about. It’s what dads are all about. I love every second of it, no matter how nuts it gets sometimes, even when it’s wild beyond the scope of the Brady Bunch.”
Escobar knows that parenting isn’t a bed of roses, and part of the job is finding that middle ground.
“Like any parent, this comes with its share of ups and downs,” he said. “Sometimes one of the kids is in a bad mood. You just keep on trucking, and you figure it out. Being there is what figuring it out is.”
Escobar is seemingly tireless with his constant presence in the lives of his own children and Candice’s boys, whose father is present as well.
“He’s been rock-steady from day one,” said Candice. “He not only makes sure we are financially secure. I’ve never once heard him complain. He’s working his job, a dozen projects on the house and can’t wait to do things with the kids. It’s a full-time job on top of everything else, and he operates on overdrive.”
Escobar’s employer, Heather Davis of Prestige Remodeling, has known him for four years and is awed by him as a person and especially as a father.
“Watching him go from a young, single man to this amazing man of a big wonderful family has been amazing to watch,” said Davis. “He is truly there for them."
When it comes to nurturing the five children he raises as both a father and a stepdad, Escobar brings it with spurs on, filling their lives with joy, affirmation and a foundation of love.
Because as Dan Escobar sees it, that’s all they need.