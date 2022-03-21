COCHISE COUNTY — The majority of Cochise County is now in D1 category, also known as moderate drought classification.
D1 category includes areas that face impacts such as plants being stressed, experiencing a receding water level and high fire risk.
Based on information from the Climate Prediction Center, Meteorologist Rob Howlett said there's a greater chance of drier than usual conditions over the next three months for the outlook.
"It's on the lower end of the spectrum as far as drought conditions are concerned, he said. "We're kind of trending toward that increasing."
Howlett said that fire danger is a concern, especially as summer approaches.
"With these drier conditions, we could see an increased risk of fire danger depending on how many of these windy systems move through during that period," he said. "Unfortunately, that's probably going to worsen the drought conditions over the coming months."
Tucson had a below than normal 0.48 inches of rain on average this winter. Sierra Vista had 0.52 inches this year, while the average is typically 1.67.
The ongoing drought has lasted from 2000 and has been caused by lack of precipitation and increasing temperatures.
Environmental Projects Coordinator for the Cochise County Engineering and Natural Resources, Mark Apel, works with the Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network (CCRN) that focuses on preserving the San Pedro Riparian Conservation Area and the San Pedro River.
"Our focus with CCRN is to make sure that we help to ensure and protect the base flows of the San Pedro River and San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area so that Fort Huachuca can continue its mission and provide the economic driver that it is for our region," he said.
Cochise County receives its water from groundwater and aquifers and not from the Colorado River. As Phoenix and Tucson go through bustling growth, Cochise County has lost population in the most recent decade and doesn't face the pressure of residential development currently. However, effects of the drought will still pose a challenge for communities.
"Water supply is going to be the issue of the day for a lot of developments, whether it's in Cochise County or elsewhere," Apel said. "And the drought is not helping that."
Apel explained that the University of Arizona Co-Op Water Wise program has been putting in efforts to educate homeowners about the different tools they could utilize to conserve water and dealing with water scarcity. Rainwater harvesting, drought tolerant landscaping and energy efficient appliances are all tools that the Water Wise Program recommends for conservation efforts.
From the years of experience with work relating to watersheds, Apel said he has noticed a huge shift in the population's awareness and conscientiousness towards dealing with water scarcity in the region.
"There's been a big shift I think in the last 25 years of people understanding that water is a precious and valuable resource," he said.
Data collected from the Nature Conservancy has shown that certain segments of the San Pedro River have been observed to be less wet and that one segment in particular, the reach from the border of Mexico to Palominas, is becoming drier. Certain steam and base flows have also been diminished.
Apel said that the aim of the recharge project is to capture stormwater to recharge the alluvial aquifer that will help sustain the base flow of the river. The area that CCRN focuses on is the Sierra Vista sub-watershed of the Upper San Pedro basin.
He said that less than 5% of the rain that falls in our watershed actually makes it back into the groundwater supply.
"The majority of it either evaporates or runs out of the system via the washes and San Pedro River," Apel said. "With the 22-year drought, we’re seeing less rainfall than expected and fewer storm events. It is a goal of the CCRN to capture as much stormwater as we can when it does rain, and give it the time it needs to soak in and replenish the aquifer that supports the area’s residents and river alike."
University of Arizona Climate Scientist Gregg Garfin said that from the latest forecasts based on data from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and other climate prediction models, La Niña is expected to continue through the summer with a 40-50% chance of more La Niña conditions through the rest of the year.
This would typically produce a dry winter and spring in southern Arizona.
"There's not much that we can do about the climate other than reduce emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases," Garfin said. "Even then, the effect of that won't be felt for awhile."
Garfin said that increased temperatures are contributing to the historical mega drought where the Colorado River has seen record lows of water depth.
With increase in temperatures affecting snowpack quantity across the region, the environments are prone to become more arid.
"In the absence of having good winter precipitation, unless we have a good monsoon, natural groundwater recharge is also going to diminish," Garfin said.
He said the least expensive and easiest implementation would be conservation while noting that prospective ideas of rainwater harvesting, a water trading market and desalination plants would all be of benefit in dealing with the issue of potential water scarcity in the region.
"If it's a matter of propping up the state's economy and making it so people can continue to live here and thrive, then that might be worthwhile," he said.
Garfin noted that certain areas in Cochise County have experienced a lot of groundwater depletion where there's been extensive drilling for the resource, especially in rural communities where there is less stringent regulation.
According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, each Arizona resident uses 146 gallons of water per day. Twenty percent of state's water supply is for municipal use. Seventy percent of the water under residential uses is set for outdoor components such as watering plants, swimming pools and washing cars.
World Water Day is on Tuesday, March 22.