Public input is being sought for plans that would raise impact fees for residential development in Sierra Vista.
Thursday, the City Council voted to present the Infrastructure Improvements Plan (IIP) and the Land Use Assessment (LUA) for public review. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22. Depending on the outcome of that hearing and based on public input, council members will consider approving the plans in December.
We’re not opposed to impact fees, but we always question any increase and fear its consequence may chill new construction in the future.
The city has a history of raising and lowering these fees. Sierra Vista first considered collecting impact fees in 2006, just as the city began to experience a period of explosive growth that was highlighted by the construction of more than 600 homes, development of the mall and relocation of Walmart to its current plaza space. Fee increases happened in 2011 and again in 2015.
In 2017 council members voted to lower the impact fees for residential development, reducing the charge for a single family home from $3,845 to $3,226. The city also reduced by more than $1,000 the fees on new multifamily and manufactured homes.
As currently proposed, construction of a new single-family residence in Sierra Vista would include city impact fees of $5,373 — an increase of about 67 percent.
That sounds alarming, until the rest of the story gets told.
In addition to higher impact fees, the city is proposing a significant reduction in its construction sales tax, lowering that surcharge by a full one-half of 1 percent. City officials estimate the net result of these adjustments will be minimal, adding as little as $222 to the overall cost of a new single family home with an estimated value of $325,000.
As stated earlier, we agree with the idea of collecting impact fees as part of the cost for development. New construction brings with it the need for more public services, more park space and additional police and fire protection. New residents should share in the cost for these additional public amenities and services.
Looking forward it is incumbent that our elected officials anticipate the city’s future needs, and modifying impact fees is one way of accomplishing that. We understand that the plans approved for public review by the council Thursday are projections based on the “best guesses” of the consulting firm hired to guide Sierra Vista’s growth and development.
Council members have demonstrated flexibility in the past, moving to lower the city’s impact fees three years ago when the region was still recovering from economic fallout after the 2008 Great Recession.
What the public is being asked to consider now is a fine tuning of the fee schedule to generate necessary revenue that would partially offset the cost of residential growth, while simultaneously lowering the construction sales tax to keep the price of building a new home affordable.
The bottom line makes good sense for Sierra Vista.