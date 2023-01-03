BISBEE — Thanks to outgoing U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, the vision of a safer corridor for pedestrians and cyclists in the former mining town is one step closer to reality.
Kirkpatrick provided $4 million to the city in the latest federal funding bill which may be used for the next leg of the corridor project.
“As Arizona’s appropriator, I am incredibly proud of the work my team has done on this 2023 funding package. My position on the committee has allowed me to advocate for our state and deliver some significant victories to our community,” said Kirkpatrick. “I believe that good governance can be a powerful force for progress – which is why I proudly worked on advocating for these community project funding requests.”
Bisbee resident and founder of Bisbee Bikeways Meggen Connolley said, “The city of Bisbee and Bisbee Bikeways will continue to work together to ensure this funding is utilized in the most meaningful and effective way possible to create a lasting impact on the mobility and the quality of life for residents in the Bisbee area for decades to come.”
As a single mom who likes to walk and cycle around town, she saw an opportunity to help those of the same mindset. Her ideas have pleased residents, visitors, the city and the county. She sees it as the start of a citywide corridor to connect Bisbee’s three boroughs of Old Bisbee, Warren and San Jose to make it safe to walk or bike around town.
Currently, she and the city do not know if there are any restrictions to how the money is spent, but this sum could lead to a new multipurpose pathway in another part of the city.
“We just have to wait and see the parameters of the grant,” Connolley added.
$4.5 million for S.R. 80 pathway
The Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded $4.5 million to the city in September which is enough to cover the multiuse pathway as proposed down U.S. Route 80 from Main Street in Old Bisbee to Erie Street in Lowell, according to Connolley.
She said, “The path will improve safety, community connectivity, economic vitality, and the health and quality of life of the citizens of Bisbee while reducing the community’s carbon footprint. The path will impact tourism and travel in Bisbee and Cochise County, and connect the Bisbee tourist market to the statewide Sun Corridor Trail network. The project has been spearheaded by the local nonprofit Bisbee Bikeways and is supported by Bisbee, Cochise County, local citizens and businesses.”
Connolley expects “the path will be extremely effective in reducing barriers to opportunities, especially to the minority residents of the area” as well as help the environment by reducing the level of carbon monoxide.
The project as envisioned by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will require the loss of two lanes up and down S.R. 80 to accommodate the multiuse pathway and a turn lane for the overlook at the Lavender Pit.
The plan is to have a 14 foot wide corridor for up and down foot and bike traffic on the west side of the highway. A median will help protect people from vehicular traffic and gravel churned up from the roadway which can pose hazards to those on bikes. ADOT plans to reduce the speed limit to 35 miles per hour. It will run from Main Street in Old Bisbee to Erie Street in Lowell.
Eventually, it will tie in with the state planned 1,500 mile Sun Corridor Trail which will connect a number of cities from Las Vegas to Douglas.