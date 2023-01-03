BISBEE — Thanks to outgoing U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, the vision of a safer corridor for pedestrians and cyclists in the former mining town is one step closer to reality.

Kirkpatrick provided $4 million to the city in the latest federal funding bill which may be used for the next leg of the corridor project.

