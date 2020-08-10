SIERRA VISTA — CASA of Arizona has trained over 100 applicants to become the voice for children in foster care since the start of COVID-19 restrictions, March 2020. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are volunteers who fight for the best interests of children currently living out of home who have experienced abuse or neglect.
Under normal circumstances, in-person training is offered to new CASA applicants across Arizona in addition to virtual training. CASA of Arizona is currently only offering virtual training to new applicants due to social distancing and safety precautions.
“CASA of Arizona has gone above and beyond to ensure every new applicant who is able to train virtually through Zoom is comfortable and confident with the new training environment,” states CASA of Cochise County Coordinator Abby Dodge.
“The state trainers take time to work one on one with volunteers who express concerns and help them through this new virtual reality we are all living.”
Virtual training sessions are offered to all CASA applicants in Arizona with multiple days and times to choose from that best fit the applicant’s schedule.
Upcoming 2020 Virtual CASA Pre-Service Training start dates:
• Wednesday, August 26
• Thursday, September 10
• Tuesday, September 15
A recent graduate in Gila County from the virtual CASA training reflects on her training. “I found the CASA team did a great job in creating a collaborative learning environment on the virtual Zoom tool for the basic instruction and the online learning process for the individual learning needed… The online Zoom time was advantageous in processing the new learning and having a chance to clarify any questions. This experience also allowed smaller groups within the training to work together on case studies in order to become more familiar with the CASA role,” said an 2020 CASA Applicant from Gila County.
CASA of Cochise County is in critical need to increase the number of dedicated members of the community to step up and become Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers, and help break the cycle of abuse and neglect, through supporting children and families.
Studies show children with a CASA volunteer receive more services that are critical to their well-being than children without an advocate, and those children are more likely to achieve educational success.
Volunteers come in all shapes and sizes. No specific background or training is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.
To learn more about becoming a CASA Volunteer, call us at 520.432.7521, email adodge@courts.az.gov or visit our website at www.CASAofCochiseCounty.org.
Submitted by Abby Dodge, CASA of Cochise County coordinator