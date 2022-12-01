The Palominas Christmas Parade, complete with its quirky, rural charm, will be rolling down Palominas Road at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Also known as the Palominas Unorganized Parade, this marks the event’s 39th year.
Parade participants are asked to line up no later than 9:30 a.m. at the fire station located at 9903 S. Palominas Road in Hereford. From there, the parade heads south for about a half mile, ending at SR 92.
“The best viewing is in the area of Palominas Road and 92,” said Susan Ostrander, who is a member of Friends of the Palominas Parade. “Following the parade, everyone is invited to a free carnival with refreshments at the Church of Palominas, 10466 E. State Route 90.”
The parade typically draws between 40 and 50 eclectic entries ranging from tractors, cars, floats, horses, dogs, donkeys and goats. There is no registration, no entry fee and no list of participants.
People wanting to participate in the parade just show up, get in line and head down the route.
“The idea is to encourage participation while having a lot of fun,” Ostrander said. “The Palominas School marching band typically participates, along with the Tombstone High School JROTC mounted unit, a lineup of classic cars and everything in between.”
Families line the road with lawn chairs, or sit in the back of pickup trucks and cheer as the parade goes by.
“The parade is a lot of fun and would not be possible without the continued participation of folks that dress up and join in the parade,” Ostrander said.
“We, the residents of Palominas greatly appreciate the continued support we have enjoyed from the Legions Riders, the Palominas Rural Health Clinic, the Sierra Vista Herald, the Palominas Fire District and Cool FM radio.”
