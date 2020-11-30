PALOMINAS — A popular Christmas parade that has kicked off local holiday festivities in Hereford and surrounding communities for more than 35 years has been rescued from potential cancellation.
But unlike other events, COVID-19 was not to blame for the near-miss of the annual Palominas Unorganized Christmas Parade.
“Our two unorganized parades — the Fourth of July and Christmas parades — have been happening for over 35 years without liability insurance,” said Susan Ostrander, who serves as parade spokesperson on behalf of the Palominas Community Club, the organization that circulates information about the two parades.
“We were told by the highway department that the parades would not be able to continue unless there are million-dollar liability insurance policies in place for each parade,” she said.
Ostrander announced the need for insurance on Facebook and, just as the Christmas parade’s cancellation seemed imminent, the Bisbee Legion Riders of American Legion L.A. Engle Post 16 said its organization would sponsor the parade by purchasing an insurance policy.
“Our post wanted to do this because the Bisbee American Legion Riders participate in the parade every year,” said Bisbee Legion Riders Director Jeff Rieg. “We felt this would be one way for us to help fulfill our duties to our community. So we went through an insurance company and purchased a policy for the Christmas parade.”
Rieg said Legion Riders also reached out to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team to request assistance with traffic control that day, which they agreed to do.
“Once that was completed, the county was extremely helpful in filling out the permitting process that allows the parade to move forward as planned,” said Rieg, who added that his family has participated in the parade for more than 15 years.
“This annual event is so unorganized that no one is really sure how long it’s been going on,” Ostrander said. “It’s probably close to 37 years now, but no one is really counting. We don’t even count entries, but the parade seems to grow a little more every year.”
Old cars adorned with wreaths and bows, fire trucks and tractors draped in garland, mounted groups with holiday-decorated horses and the Palominas School District marching band are examples of some of the entries that have delighted spectators in past parades. Dogs, goats and miniature horses add to the parade’s charm.
Tori and Jewel, a beautiful Clydesdale team from Debren Clydesdales in Hereford, will be appearing in the parade again this year.
“We are so happy the community and local law enforcement pulled together to keep this tradition going after 35 years,” said Debran Manager Jon Woolverton. “The folks sure give the girls (Tori and Jewel) lots of cheers when they see them all dressed up in their finest show harness.”
Vicki and Clint Kounk, Palominas residents and members of the Thunder Vette Set, have participated in Palominas parades for the past three years with their decorated Corvette.
“These parades are a great way for everyone to get out, have a good time, and see all types of decorated cars, floats, tractors, horses and walking groups,” Vicki Kounk said.
“While out enjoying the parade, I urge everyone to stay safe by wearing a mask and be sure to distance families from each other along Palominas Road. Let’s stay healthy while out having a fun time enjoying holiday activities.”