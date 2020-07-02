ALOMINAS — Communities across Cochise County may have canceled Fourth of July activities, but the Palominas Unorganized Parade is moving forward as planned on Saturday.
Participants and spectators are expected to follow COVID-19 precautions and social distancing guidelines as they enjoy this family-oriented event.
While the unorganized parade is a long-standing Palominas tradition, no one seems to know how many entries will make their way down Palominas Road at the parade’s 9 a.m. start.
There are no parade organizers, nor are there judges, a grand marshal, or awards. No announcer’s stand. No registration or sign-in sheets.
No worries.
The folks who line Palominas Road every year for this haphazard event love its unorganized charm.
Every year, spectators applaud the miniature horses, mounted groups, tractors, goats, floats and fire trucks, just as they would any other parade.
“This parade is so much fun because of the creative decorations on the floats, cars and horses,” said Eileen Swiers, a Whetstone resident who used to ride her horse with the Single Star Ranch group in past years.
“There’s usually a marching band and the local 4-H kids are there with their goats and livestock. It’s a fun, family-friendly parade and a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July.”
Other than fireworks displays throughout the county, the Palominas parade is one of the only Independence Day activities that will be happening this year.
“Our parade has been cleared with the Sheriff’s Office, County Supervisor Tom Borer and the Palominas Fire Chief Joseph De Wolf,” said Susan Ostrander, who serves as parade spokesperson.
“I am not a parade organizer. My involvement in all this is to help spread the word so folks know that our parade is still a go,” noted Ostrander, who wanted to remind participants and spectators to follow CDC guidelines.
“No efforts were made to cancel the parade because the entire event is outside. There are no group activities and because it’s completely outside, everyone should be able to accommodate the recommended distancing,” she said.
Based on Facebook posts, Ostrander said people are thrilled the parade is still happening.
“Since we’re the only show in town, we have no idea what kind of crowd size or participation to expect,” Ostrander said. “This is all uncharted territory for us. I guess that goes along with our unorganized theme.”
Vicki Kounk, a Palominas resident who decorates her Corvette in red, white and blue, will be one of the entries traveling down Palominas Road on Saturday.
“Everyone needs something fun to do, because of what’s going on with COVID and all the cancellations,” she said. “I’m so pleased that Palominas is holding this charming event, which has become a community tradition. We have people walking, people on tractors, on lawn mowers, people with llamas, donkeys and dogs. It’s a mass conglomeration of participants and the crowd loves it.”
Parade historyAccording to Ostrander, the Palominas Unorganized Parade started back in the 1980s. Owners of the Trading Post Restaurant, which closed around 10 years ago, started the parade with an open invitation for anyone who wanted to participate.
There are two Palominas Unorganized parades. Along with Saturday’s Independence Day event, there is the Christmas parade, which falls on the first Saturday in December.
“Both are very popular, and draw a nice sized crowd,” Ostrander said.
“In the first parade, a Trading Post patron who was concerned that no one would show up to watch the parade, held up a large sign that read ‘A CROWD.’ He wanted everyone to report that ‘a crowd’ was there to view the parade.”
But a large number of community members showed up to participate in and watch the parade.
“The parade values its ‘unorganized’ description and the fact there is no rule-maker,” Ostrander said.
“Historically, the Palominas Fire Department gathers participantes together at the Fire Station and the department leads the parade down Palominas Road,” Ostrander said. “Now that the Trading Post Restaurant is closed, members of the Palominas Community Club distribute flyers throughout the community and contact the newspaper to get the word out,” she added.
“I just learned that the newly launched Palominas Farmers Market will be set up at 10 a.m. at the corner of Palominas Road and 92, with vendors, music and a reading of the Declaration of Independence,” Ostrander said. “For those who would like to experience the Farmers Market after the parade, stop by and take a look at what they have to offer.”