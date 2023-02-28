BISBEE — County library card holders now have access to 15 museums and other destinations, like the Reid Park Zoo, across Arizona thanks to a partnership with Act One, a nonprofit organization, and joins with more than 120 other libraries across Arizona who participate.

“The Act One Culture Pass provides access to the arts for students, retirees and under-resourced families to visit Arizona’s arts and cultural treasures,” according to the website.

