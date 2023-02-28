BISBEE — County library card holders now have access to 15 museums and other destinations, like the Reid Park Zoo, across Arizona thanks to a partnership with Act One, a nonprofit organization, and joins with more than 120 other libraries across Arizona who participate.
“The Act One Culture Pass provides access to the arts for students, retirees and under-resourced families to visit Arizona’s arts and cultural treasures,” according to the website.
It partners with over 150 libraries statewide to allow library cardholders the opportunity to check out free passes. Over 500,000 passes are offered annually.
“Act One provides meaningful arts experiences that enhance the academic and creative potential of children and families in Arizona,” states the website. “We envision a time when all Arizonans acknowledge the value of creative arts experiences as a significant component of educational advancement and personal well-being.”
Amadee Ricketts, county library director, stated in a press release, “Culture Passes provide admission for two people at participating museums and cultural destinations and may be checked out by any county resident with a library card.
“We are very excited to bring Culture Passes to Cochise County. Arizona has amazing museums and other attractions, and this is a great way to expand access for families in Cochise County.”
There are guidelines, she continued. Passes must be checked out in person at the library. Patrons are limited to one pass per family or individual at a time, up to two passes per month and are valid for seven days from the checkout date.
Passes, which are limited, are not renewable and cannot be requested in advance, she stated.
Culture Passes allow patrons to visit Amerind Museum, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Cave Creek Museum, Desert Botanical Garden, The Heard Museum, Pueblo Grande Museum, Reid Park Zoo, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Sedona Heritage Museum, Superstition Mountain Museum, Tohono Chul Park, Tucson Botanical Gardens, Tucson Museum of Art and University of Arizona Museum of Art.
Rickett said people should call ahead and check the availability at the nearest library and check hours and dates the venue is open. All county and municipal libraries, except Sierra Vista for now, will have information on the Culture Passes.
