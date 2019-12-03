Editor’s note: The Herald/Review is highlighting first responders from various local fire departments throughout our area.
These unsung heroes utilize skill and compassion, and are a small sample of those who are there at a moment’s notice to help those in need. This is the final installment of the series.
SIERRA VISTA — A passion for helping people ultimately led firefighter Brett Scheib to becoming a engineer and paramedic.
“I’ve always wanted to be in a field where I can help people,” Scheib said. “The fire department ... was just (an) awesome career where we actually physically help people, mentally, emotionally and we get to show some impact on the community.”
He started his career with the Palominas Fire District, where he worked in the office, and after a year in Palominas he moved onto the Fry Fire District.
“That’s really where the beginning of my fire career started,” Scheib said.
After a year with Fry Fire District, Scheib said presented the opportunity to laterally transfer to Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services, which he accepted and where he has been for roughly nine years. According to the City of Sierra Vista’s website, Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services has a coverage area of 45,000 people.
Scheib was recently promoted to engineer for the local department. A firefighter engineer “is an expert who is responsible for the operation, maintenance as well as the driving of the fire apparatus. These apparatus include fire engines, ladder trucks, rescue trucks and others,” according to firefighternow.com.
One of the reasons Scheib enjoys his job is because he is able to interact with the community on a daily basis and the feeling of having an impact.
“Everyday working at the fire department is just amazing,” Scheib said. “It’s great being able to work with the employees we get to work with, the crews that we get to work with, the administration and just being able to interact our community on a day-to-day bases.”
Like most jobs, working in emergency services has its challenges. For Scheib the unpredictability of the job is both thrilling and challenging.
“It’s one of the exciting things about our career and our job that every day is a little different, but that’s also some of the challenging parts. ... It’s never the same from day-to-day from call-to call.”
In addition to responding to calls, Scheib is the department’s peer support coordinator and the coordinator for their public education programs. Scheib’s willingness to help others and demeanor is one of the reasons Sierra Vista Fire Chief Brian Jones sees him as an asset for the department.
“Brett is that type of guy, any entity, not only fire, wants,” Jones said. “He’s a positive, passionate and dedicated employee that always wants to do a great job and betters everyone around him.”