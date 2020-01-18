SIERRA VISTA — General manager of Herald/Review Media Pat Wick retired this week from her position after a long and successful career in the newspaper business. Friends, family and current and former coworkers gathered Friday to toast Wick as she begins the next chapter of her life.
After the celebration, Wick took a few moments to answer some questions from the Herald/Review.
Herald/Review: What will you miss most about being in the newsroom?
Pat Wick: That’s easy. I’ll miss being connected to coworkers, readers and the community; although I don’t really have to give those up completely — but, that is what I appreciate most about being involved in the day-to-day operations.
HR: What is your fondest memory during your time with the Herald/Review?
PW: There is no one memory that rises to the top. There were times when a coworker had a birthday that we did some fun things, small pranks and other times we had fun celebrations. There were great events we attended, such as Sizzle, the Bisbee Stair Climb, our Taste of Home Cooking School and the Blues Fest.
From time to time we have had small floods, or equipment breakdowns that required us to put aside regular work and do something out of the ordinary — and we all felt good when it was resolved.
Putting on the Taste of Home Cooking School for 10 years was always a highlight of my year, especially when it was over, since it was a lot of work that was out of my comfort zone — being highly organized, that is. On the other hand, there was no better feeling than being with hundreds of people so happy to be there — the energy of it was really special.
HR: When did you start working in the family business? What roles did you have?
PW: I started working at the Herald in November, 1991. However, I had a paper route as a kid in North Dakota and later I worked in page production and doing a bit of writing when I was in high school. In 1980-81 I worked at the Green Valley News as a manager when they were between publishers and I also spent about a year working as publisher at our Willcox and Benson newspapers.
Most significant to me was writing a weekly column for the Herald/Review. I love, love, loved doing that. It was something I did for about 12 years and it was very rewarding. When I filled in as publisher in Willcox and Benson, even for that short period of time, it taught me a lot about the responsibilities and opportunities of being in charge. But as a single parent, it was not something I was drawn to do for an extended period of time.
HR: Why did you decide to join the business?
PW: I’m the kind of person who needed to be associated with the family business in an up close and personal kind of way — so for the first 20 years I was in the office full time and fully involved. I have loved to write since I was a teenager; so that was a skill I brought with me into the newspaper and through my column writing I could really connect with so many individuals, aspects and organizations in the community. Like a lot of people say, this is a wonderful community and I enjoyed feeling committed to our readers, the company and to so many of my coworkers over the years.
HR: How has the business changed since you first started?
PW: Since I was a teenager when I started and I’m now 65, I really can’t begin to describe all the things that have changed. Our people are working harder than ever in a challenging news and economical environment. But, it is such important work for the success of local businesses and keeping readers informed of what is going on in their community. Story-writing is fascinating work, but is also unrelenting. An editor I worked with once called it “feeding the bear.”
We are, like many other businesses, dominated by computers and their software and sometimes I think we are (all) serving the systems more than the customers — but it’s the nature of the times, and I’ve worried about how relationships suffer because of it.
HR: What are you looking forward to doing now that you are retired?
PW: I think I’ll enjoy not feeling so divided between what I tell myself I should be doing and what I think I’d rather be doing. I like to stay physically active and for that I need to get more focused exercise.
I do a lot of work at home and have a large garden and a few hobbies. I graduated with a degree in Fine Art, yet have never dedicated myself to developing my ceramic art consistently.
I like to spend time with my sons and their families and my extended family. I do enjoy traveling and look forward to being able to travel to see long time friends who don’t live in Sierra Vista.
Don’t be surprised to see me at Herald/Review now and then, or working one of our events. I’m retiring, but I’m not going to disappear completely.