SIERRA VISTA — The St. Andrew Concert Series will present "Patriotic Pipes!" at 7 p.m. July 7 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 800 Taylor Drive. The concert will feature Lars Andersen, Billie Hayes and John Hill performing on the church's historic 1949 Moeller pipe organ.

This year, the concert will feature a talented young high school organist from Tucson — Zachary Pittner, who will be performing an American spiritual and his own jazz/blues improvisation.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?