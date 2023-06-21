SIERRA VISTA — The St. Andrew Concert Series will present "Patriotic Pipes!" at 7 p.m. July 7 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 800 Taylor Drive. The concert will feature Lars Andersen, Billie Hayes and John Hill performing on the church's historic 1949 Moeller pipe organ.
This year, the concert will feature a talented young high school organist from Tucson — Zachary Pittner, who will be performing an American spiritual and his own jazz/blues improvisation.
Debbie Dinkle will grace the concert with her outstanding rendition of the hauntingly beautiful violin solo from Ken Burns' Civil War series, "Ashokan Farewell." Franci Schofeld will offer a rare performance on her flute as she performs "Simple Gifts" with Hayes on organ. Most people know Schofeld as a top-class pianist and teacher, but she is also an accomplished flautist, a painter of dramatic and beautiful oil paintings and also plays the cello.
Roger Bayes will lead in singing two patriotic songs and offer a solo performance as well. Bill Purciello will tickle the piano ivories with his own arrangement of an American medley. Edwin DeLeon, Ella Melita and Stephen Miles will add trumpets throughout, from the "Star-Spangled Banner" to "Fanfare for the Common Man" and more!
There is no cost for admission. A freewill offering will be taken to help cover costs of future pipe organ restoration and special events.
For info, call St. Andrew the Apostle Church at 520-458-2925 and leave a message for Rebecca Williams, director of music.
