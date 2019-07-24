Cody Haws has dreamed of being a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since he was young boy, and on July 23 his dream will become reality. “I’ve had a mission fund since I was a young kid where I’ve put a lot of the money I earned over the years. This fund always seemed to solidify to me that this is what I wanted and was going to eventually do.” Haws is being sent to serve for two years in Louisville, Kentucky where he will teach the gospel of Jesus Christ in Spanish.
Haws has listened to many people, including family and friends, as they have shared missionary stories and has realized that he is very lucky to have this opportunity to share something that so many people love and cherish. He said, “I’m very excited to have an opportunity to share a message that is so dear to me and to have this opportunity to experience new things. At times I definitely get a little sad about leaving my family, but remembering why I’ve decided to leave always helps me push forward.”
He knows his family will miss him too, but as his brother and four sisters know, he is leaving for a great purpose. Haws is not the first in his family to serve a mission. His grandfather, Dan Haws served a mission in Georgia, and his father Jared Haws spent two years in Spain. His mother, Buffy Haws said, “We are excited for Cody to go on a mission. He will learn so much on his mission and will have so many opportunities to serve others. We know he will work hard and be a great missionary. We are so proud of the choice he has made to share with others the gospel of Jesus Christ. We will miss Cody for two years but feel joy in knowing that he will have the opportunity to serve and help others and by doing so become a better person himself.”
Even though Haws was born in San Francisco, California, his family has lived in Sierra Vista for 16 years. He attended Buena High School, played tennis for four years, was a stuntman for the Buena cheer squad, and was in student council for two years.
Like so many other young men and women, Haws has been preparing since childhood to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ, earning his own way and learning as much as he can from family, friends, church classes, and life. Now he will share his life with the people of Kentucky.