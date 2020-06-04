SIERRA VISTA — Rumors swirled of Tucson rioters coming to Sierra Vista for a march on social media Thursday, when the reality of the protest is to peacefully spread awareness for social injustices, the organizer said.
Spencer Couturier, a 19-year-old Cochise County resident, organized a protest for Friday evening to spread awareness for police brutality and other social justice.
“I think George Floyd was just the tip of the iceberg,” Couturier said. “I definitely think this has been going on for a long time.”
He decided to organize a protest to help show community support for an issue that affects people all over the country. Friday’s protest starts at 5 p.m. at The Mall at Sierra Vista and the group will march towards the police station beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“We’re not just marching for George Floyd, we are marching for everyone who has lost their life to police brutality,” Couturier said.
Sgt. Brian Sebastian of the Sierra Vista Police Department said Couturier has been in contact with the department and the department is working with him to ensure Friday’s protest is peaceful.
Couturier planned last Saturday’s protest too and hopes more people join him Friday. He estimates there were between 20-25 protesters last week.
“All we want to do is get our message out and spread awareness,” Couturier said.
Tony Isom, president of the local NAACP chapter, told the Herald/Review Thursday morning he was unaware — at the time — who was organizing the protest and that their branch wasn’t involved.
“We are not involved but we support what they are doing as long as it’s peaceful,” Isom said.
Couturier and Isom agree that supporting one another and showing unity will help spark some change.
“Something needed to change,” Couturier said. “I wanted to bring awareness to the community.”