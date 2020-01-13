PALOMINAS — Organizers who are concerned about the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA) plan to hold a peaceful protest of the Trump administration’s push to build the border wall across the San Pedro River.
Called “Hands Across the River,” the event will be held at the Hereford bridge across the river on Hereford Road at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, states the Facebook page Hands Across the River (HAR). People are encouraged to bring signs painted with messages such as “Protect the San Pedro River.”
“Please come join residents of Cochise County and other Arizona citizens in a peaceful protest demanding a halt to the planned construction of a border wall across the last free-flowing river in the Southwest. This section of Trump’s wall will cross the protected SPRNCA will cause ecological devastation by stopping the free flow of water, causing debris buildup and flooding, and preventing wildlife from crossing,” it stated.
HAR strongly objects to the use of military funds being diverted from Fort Huachuca for the wall, which President Donald Trump claimed Mexico would pay for, not U.S. taxpayers.
“Together, we will create a human chain of solidarity and demand protection of the San Pedro River,” they stated. “Together, we can make a difference by increasing public awareness and putting political pressure on those who should be representing the people of Cochise County, Arizona, and the United States of America — rather than narrow political and commercial interests.”
The plan is to form a line of protesters spanning the bridge and hold hands “in solidarity of our resolve to save the river from this devastation and garner public support to keep Trump’s corruption out of Cochise County.”
The event will be followed by a gathering with one or more speakers.
Participants are asked to bring drinking water, snacks and dress appropriately. Those who want to listen to the speakers afterward should bring chairs.
Local, state and federal government representatives will be invited.
For more information, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/2852293 438149225/ or: email grassislandranch@gmail.com using “Hands across the River” in the subject line.