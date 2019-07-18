Are bats our cute, fuzzy friends, insect-eating groundskeepers, or bloodsucking predators of the night?
No matter your view of the fascinating nocturnal creatures, Coronado National Memorial is the place to be Saturday evening.
National Park Service staff are putting on a family-friendly “Bat Fiesta!,” which Park Ranger Zach Palma, who is organizing the event, promises will have something for everybody, no matter your age or level of intrigue.
“The idea behind it is to include the public in on some of the science and the projects that we’ve been doing here, the National Park Service in Cochise County, but to kind of turn that into a family-friendly (event),” Palma said. “Not just families, but anybody of all ages. An event for the community with something for everybody. So we’re trying to include some science stations, current issues, different studies going on in the park, bringing out a lot of the equipment that we use, as well as interactive activities, art things, hopefully some snacks, potentially some live bats. All kinds of fun stuff.”
Bat Fiesta! will be held outside of the Coronado National Memorial Visitor Center, 4101 W. Montezuma Canyon Road in Hereford, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Palma said there will be plenty of NPS staff and interns on hand to help attendees with various activities and answer questions about the park’s programs and offerings ... and hopefully see some bats.
“Basically, for anybody who is even slightly interested in bats, or national parks, or just getting out and learning, it’s going to be a pretty fun event,” Palma said. “It’s about two hours, so it will start when there’s still some sunlight out, but we’ll be finishing when it’s dark. So, we’re going to try to have a lot of red lights out and will provide lights for visitors.
“All around, just a good time.”
The Coronado National Memorial was established to help interpret the history of the Coronado Expedition, a 1540 armed expedition comprised of 300 Europeans, more than 1,000 Aztec/Mexica allies, Franciscan priests, servants and slaves as they ventured through Northwest Mexico and the American Southwest, according to the memorial’s website. For more information about Coronado National Memorial, visit https://www.nps.gov/coro/index.htm.