SIERRA VISTA — After a handful of recreational vehicle owners living in a manufactured home community were told by code enforcement that their homes are in violation and must be removed, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to review the city’s ordinances on RVs.
Planning and Zoning Commission Vice Chairman Brad Snyder said Friday that the panel voted unanimously last week to look at the rules in place for RVs following what happened to a handful of residents at the Cloud 9 Mobile Home Park off Highway 90.
“We’d be looking at what the city’s rules are for RVs on private lots at mobile home parks and manufactured home parks,” said Snyder. “We would then give a recommendation to the City Council.”
Snyder said personally — he said he was not speaking on behalf of the commission — he would like the RV owners at Cloud 9 to get a reprieve until the Planning and Zoning Commission reviews the RV ordinances and issues its recommendations to the City Council.
But in a letter from Sierra Vista City Attorney Nathan Williams, it does not look like the city will budge.
Last month, after receiving a complaint about the RVs from another resident, Sierra Vista code enforcement officials sent letters on July 24 informing the RV owners at Cloud 9 Mobile Home Park that their residences are in violation because their community is zoned only for manufactured homes. The residents were given 30 days to comply.
“It has come to the city’s attention that there is currently a recreational vehicle being used for living accommodations on this property,” reads the letter signed by code enforcement officer Jessica Vannoy. “Your property is currently zoned Manufactured Home residence...Therefore, the use of an RV for housing is a violation of the Development Code.”
The letter was sent to seven different property owners. One of them, Amanda Root, has owned her land at Cloud 9 for years. Root lost her mobile home to a fire however in 2016.
A year later, a friend purchased an RV for her and she set up her new home, placing a wooden privacy fence around it and converting her front and side yards into a garden oasis replete with flowers, walkways and eclectic decor.
Root said recently that she cannot afford a manufactured house and has nowhere else to move her RV.
Her plight and that of the others who own RVs at Cloud 9, is being championed by the Institute for Justice, a non-profit organization that advocates for property owners and business owners facing a fight against a government entity, among other issues.
Attorney Paul Avelar, who runs the organization’s Arizona office in Phoenix, said at a press conference in front of Root’s RV two weeks ago that the city had initially given the RV residents a month to move, but had extended that to November.
On Aug. 13, Avelar and his colleague Erica Smith received a letter from Williams regarding the code violation presented by the RV on Root’s property. Williams, who was not in the office Friday to provide comment to the Herald/Review, stated in his letter that the city offered Root assistance when her manufactured house was destroyed in 2016.
“...the City worked extensively with her regarding her efforts to purchase a replacement manufactured home,” Williams said. “She was well-informed at that time, and has been since, that recreational vehicles are not authorized to be used as permanent residences in Cloud Nine’. She has chosen to ignore that prohibition.”
Williams said that the only action taken thus far against the RV owners is the notice sent to them in late July concerning their violation of the city’s zoning ordinance. He said the RV owners were not offered any option to appeal.
“...no appeal options were offered because none exist; a lot owner cannot be granted a variance that would change the use permitted within the zoning district,” Williams said.
At the end of the letter Williams also wrote: “Notwithstanding the foregoing however, the City is mindful of its citizens and is sensitive to the difficulties many are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the City is willing to defer enforcement of the zoning violations to allow respective owners a reasonable amount of time to comply, based on their individual circumstances. Requests for accommodations should be made to the City’s Community Development Department.”
Community Development Director Matt McLachlan, responding Friday on behalf of Williams, said the RV residents can’t apply for a variance.
“As is the case with most zoning ordinances, use variances are strictly prohibited,” McLachlan said.
He also said that none of the RV owners have requested accommodations from his office.
“No requests for accommodations in this matter have been made to the City’s Community Development Department at this point and the City is not aware of specific efforts being made by the residents to place a permanent home to comply with local zoning laws,” he said.
“The question of whether zoning code should be amended to allow residents to live in a recreational vehicle on a permanent basis in a manufactured home subdivision is a broader policy discussion that impacts other City neighborhoods under the same zoning district,” Mclachlan added.
“As stated in the letter, the City is willing to defer enforcement of zoning violations to allow respective owners a reasonable amount of time to comply based on their individual circumstances if owners request such accommodations.”
Avelar of the Institute for Justice said Williams’ letter sounds like the RV owners have no choice but to move their homes.
“But the (Planning and Zoning) Commission’s action indicates otherwise,” Avelar said. “And it is apparent the City has known of people living in RVs in this area for some time before they chose to take action.”
“Regardless, even if the City thinks Amanda and the others have no choice but to follow the City’s order, the courts exist to protect individual rights against government action,” Avelar added.