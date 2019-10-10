BISBEE — In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the county Planning Commission members denied a special use request for a shooting range outside of Huachuca City.
Dean Douglas, a landowner and owner of Cherokee Firearms and Gunsmithing, requested the permit to comply with county regulations after a neighbor complained of the shooting going on at his 20-acre property abutting U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property. The county stepped in and requested he close the shooting range down after taking particular note of the low backstop berm.
He told commissioners Jim Martzke, Carmen Miller, David Coch, Kim DePew, Patrick Greene, Wayne Gregan and Pat Edie he used the range for the testing of guns he repaired. Then, he opened it for weekend weapons training classes conducted by Jim Martin, Raven One-Five instructor.
“I’ll do whatever I need to do,” Douglas told the commission. “I’ll build higher berms.”
County planner Robert Kirschmann explained the berm was maybe three to four feet high and the targets on the range were taller than the berm. “It goes straight to the BLM land.”
Kirschmann recommended if the commission approved the permit, Douglas would need to create a 10-foot tall berm behind the target area and add berms on both sides of the range. Douglas would have to prevent “projectiles from leaving the property.”
This would require engineering, and the county floodplain department would need to be a part of the planning process, since the earthen structure could act as a basin and capture floodwaters, Kirschmann said.
The BLM submitted a letter to the county in opposition of the range, Kirschmann added. All totaled, there were 18 property owners in opposition who cited problems with increased road traffic, concerns for lead pellets polluting BLM land and the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, and noise pollution that scared their pets and stock.
Rancher Mike Hayhurst of Brookline Ranch leases BLM land adjacent to the range for his cattle. He said he did not feel safe tending to his herd on horseback, particularly after an incident where a bullet ricocheted off a rock, spooking the horse of a rider in front of him, which caused it to buck off the rider. Though no one was hurt, it instilled a heightened sense of caution.
“I ride out there and I take people out there,” Hayhurst said, “The gunfire scares the cattle and they won’t use the normal path to their stick tank. And, you can pick up lead all over the land. It sounds like a war out there on Saturdays.”
While Hayhurst and neighboring property owners were in favor of such classes, they did not want it in their backyards.
Ben Susman was extremely concerned of the lead pollution affecting the Babocomari River, which runs to the San Pedro River, as well as his ability to enjoy a quiet, rural life.
Cecil McGinty said his dogs “go into fits” when the shooting starts. He also pointed out there was a shooting range eight miles down the road and classes could be taught there.
“I need the quiet,” McGinty said. “And I’m worried about the birds. People come from all over to see our birds.”
Jeremy McGinty stated the road is “horrible” and the community gets together and tries to do the best they can with wheelbarrows and shovels. Douglas did not help with road maintenance, he said.
Martzke was concerned it was too near a residential community.
Greene expressed his issue with stray shots and concern there was no backstop, like a hillside or mountain, behind the range as is the case in most shooting ranges.
“I’ve ridden horses out there,” Greene continued. “I knew I had to be careful of rattlesnakes, but I never thought I’d be exposing myself to stray bullets. There are too many maybes.”
Gregan went out to the range and was concerned with the downward slope of the land. He also thought the engineering for properly-placed berms and their construction would be expensive.
Though Douglas agreed to build the berms, retrieve shot from BLM land and even look into silencers for guns to reduce noise, the commissioners denied the special use permit, with the major concern of safety.