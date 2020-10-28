SIERRA VISTA — Planning and zoning commissioners tabled making a recommendation on whether recreational vehicles can remain at a mobile home park, giving the RV dwellers at least a few more weeks to stay put on their properties.
City officials had informed the RV owners and their tenants that the homes were code violations at the Cloud 9 Mobile Home Park. The latter is zoned for mobile and manufactured homes, not recreational vehicles.
RV dwellers were told in July that they would have a month to pack up and leave. The city then gave them more time.
But after the RV residents’ plight was taken up by a non-profit organization that helps small business owners and homeowners by threatening to take the city to court, Sierra Vista officials agreed that the RVs could stay in place while the planning and zoning commission studied the issue and made a recommendation to the City Council.
That recommendation was supposed to be made Tuesday afternoon at the commission’s meeting, but it was tabled. Commission member Brad Snyder said Wednesday the issue would be brought back at the next meeting in November.
Snyder said the panel wants to research the matter further by looking at other municipalities that may have similar situations.
“This is not a decision that should be rushed,” he said.
This summer, Sierra Vista city officials informed the RV residents living at the mobile home community off State Route 90 that their residences were in violation of city code. The letter sent by the city’s code enforcement division was prompted by a complaint from another Cloud 9 resident, city officials confirmed.
Many of those living in the recreational vehicles are renters who have been in their homes for years. At least one person, Amanda Root, owns the land and the RV at Cloud 9.
The Institute for Justice, the group helping the RV owners and residents, threatened to sue the city.
In September, Sierra Vista City Attorney Nathan Williams sent the RV residents’ representatives a letter informing them they could remain at their properties until planning and zoning reviews the issue.
“The Sierra Vista Planning and Zoning Commission voted to explore textual amendments to the Sierra Vista City Code that would allow the use of recreational vehicles as permanent residences in manufactured home subdivisions,” Williams wrote.
“As a result of this action, the City has chosen to suspend enforcement of the Violation Notices pending the outcome of the amendment process,” Williams said in the letter.
City spokesman Adam Curtis said late Wednesday the city’s stance has not changed.
The panel will make its recommendation to the Sierra Vista City Council, which has the final say on the matter.