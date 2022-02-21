The future of Fab Avenue at the West End has potential design options for a complete makeover if plans are approved after being presented to City Council next month.
The 1.25 acre empty lot on south Fab Ave. was once a former strip mall that housed multiple commercial businesses at the West End. The city purchased the property in September 2020 for $230,000 to allow for stormwater mitigation infrastructure and drainage improvements.
The strip mall had been demolished last year to contribute to the revitalization efforts under the West End Redevelopment Area plan in creating a cohesive downtown for Sierra Vista.
The conceptual draft plans designed by Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. are part of the amendments being made to the West Sierra Vista Redevelopment Area Plan. It’s subject to consideration once presented to City Council in March. Prior to the upcoming city council meeting, the amendments to the plan will have to be assessed by City Planning and Zoning on March 1.
Potential design concepts have been drafted for the property that would include a 3-phase project for the commercially zoned lot. The property could be developed into a public space or possibly sold for private development.
According to the memo delivered by Stantec, the first phase would be split up in two parts. Phase1A would feature a pocket park. The northern section of the lot would include sidewalks, drainage improvements, LID planters, a plaza and an installation of an art piece. Phase1B would have right-of-way enhancements as well as drainage improvements.
Phase 2 would include the potential park expansion towards the middle portion of the lot. It could include possible features such as graphic wall panels, a movie screen wall installed, and a center lawn for movie viewing.
McLachlan said in an email response: “The park will serve as a public gathering space suitable for hosting community events that can help draw people to the West End. It will be a vibrant space with public amenities that can be enjoyed daily, serving as a centerpiece to a walkable and inviting environment that encourages people to park their vehicles and explore the West End.”
Phase 3 of the proposed project would incorporate the southern section of the vacant lot. The section of the lot has possibility for private investment and potential development in the near future. One of the three digital illustration renderings showcases a future possibility of the lot having a live/work village.
McLachlan has mentioned in previous meetings that the private sector will be the key force driving the momentum of development at the West End. He stated in an email response that the construction for the West End redevelopment project is being funded by the federal government via the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization and will not affect local taxes for residents who are concerned with the cost of the project.
He said the timeline for each phase of the redevelopment of Fab Avenue and future phases of the West End Redevelopment Project would depend on the city’s annual budget.
Stantec stated in the memo that the overall cost of the entire proposed project for the redevelopment of the lot at south Fab Ave. is estimated to be $2,437,000.