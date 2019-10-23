SIERRA VISTA — The press box at Loveless Field will soon be named after two men who dedicated their lives to bringing Buena sports to the rest of the world.
Sierra Vista Unified School District’s governing board approved naming the Buena High School Loveless Field press box after Kevin Carolan and Steve Kurtz Tuesday night, in honor of their 90 years of combined service to Buena High School sports programs and dedication to the school’s athletes.
The two men, who both passed away earlier this year, are remembered as “the voices of Buena sports” for their years of announcing games on the local radio. Carolan also was a long-time sports editor and writer for the Herald/Review.
“I think these are men who have served our district very, very well, and I think this is a fitting honor,” said school board President Barbara Williams, who received 58 letters of support in naming the press box after them.
“I received letters from a wide cross section of the community, including our mayor,” Williams said. “Many came from very distinguished members of our community, and a couple came from students. I answered every single one of them. I know their loss is not going to be made up for by naming a press box after them, but I like the idea of carrying forth their memory.”
Williams said that the “Kevin Carolan and Steve Kurtz Press Box” will serve as an example of selfless service and community commitment to other people, especially young people.
At the beginning of the meeting, Superintendent Kelly Glass gave a presentation on the district’s ongoing bond projects.
Glass gave a list of completed bond projects across the district, along with those that are in progress and projects that have been approved by the state School Facilities Board (SFB). Projects that fall under the SFB are funded by the state, which expands the district’s bond money for other projects approved by voters through a $28 million bond initiative in 2016.
Going through a list of projects referred to as “removed” from the original bond list, Glass explained most of those are being funded by the SFB and, while they are still being completed, will not require bond money. They include weatherproofing and roofing at different sites and alarm systems at Buena High School.
Renovations to restrooms that are not Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant have caused restroom work to go over-budget, Glass said in her presentation.
“Some of these bathrooms had to be completely gutted and redone, particularly at Carmichael (Elementary School).”
The restrooms are over-budget by more than $311,000, but the money the district saves through the SFB-funded projects will help offset that cost.
“The projects that we’re moving from the bond will be reallocated to the ADA bathroom noncompliance,” Glass said. “And the bathrooms at the high school are a significant concern,” she added.
SFB representatives will be meeting with the school district in November to discuss the list of projects, said Glass, who noted that she shared the update with Bond Oversight Committee President Jerry Proctor. Glass said Proctor appeared satisfied with the way projects are progressing, including those approved by the SFB, which was one of the oversight committee’s concerns.
When school board member Hollie Sheriff asked about shifting funds around to different construction, or capital improvement, projects, Glass offered the following explanation.
“Within the capital improvement budget — outside of technology and transportation — we can take 10 percent from technology and put it into construction,” she said. “We can take 10 percent of transportation funds and put it into construction and we can take 10 percent of construction funds and put it into technology. But we can’t take more than 10 percent of that total fund for those categories of projects.”
Glass also said she does not see a reason to shift those funds at this point.
Williams said the bond projects seem to be going “really, really well,” and praised the work of Steve Gibson, who was hired by the school district to oversee construction projects.