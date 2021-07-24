Where does our food come from? Some people might tell you that it comes from the grocery store or supermarket.
It may be easy to understand this mentality due to modern conveniences, instant gratification as well as living in a bountiful country where food is abundant and easily acquired for many people.
But food doesn’t come from a store or truck — it comes from farms and ranches where dedicated, hard-working people do their best to cultivate it for everyone to consume. In Arizona, agriculture is a multi-billion dollar industry with farmland composing over one quarter of the total land in the state.
No matter how you parse it, growing food, whether it be produce or meat is hard and difficult work. While some farms and ranches spread out as far as the eye can see, others can be small and self contained such as Donna Henricks’ greenhouse farm in Hereford.
“I have always loved growing things,” Hendricks told the Herald/Review during a recent visit. “I started growing vegetables when I was about 11 years old when we moved from the city to a small place out in the country.”
For Henricks, it is a family affair as well as a labor of love, as she carries on her late father’s tradition. Henricks uses her step-mother’s greenhouses to cultivate her crops.
Henricks started by helping her father out about eight years ago. She then became more and more involved as time went on. Her father, Irwin Kilanski, farmed in these greenhouses for years.
“My father was known as ‘The Lettuce Man’ at the markets,” Hendricks said.
Her father passed away two years ago, and now she’s carrying on his legacy, she said.
In the morning, she toils in the hot greenhouses for as long as she dares. After eventually relenting to the oppressive heat, she waits until the sun begins to set so she can finish picking, cutting and rinsing the produce. Henricks completes the process by weighing and packing the freshly picked vegetables.
In Cochise County, even though the numbers may have dropped over the years, many farmers and ranchers like Henricks still make food available through local stores and farmers markets.
When Henricks travels to the market, she has to get there early so she can set up and display her wares. She said she often sells out within the first hour or so as customers flock to her stand.
Henricks is a small volume farmer and sells produce at both the Sierra Vista and Bisbee weekly markets. “I grow produce for myself and to sell at the farmers markets” she said. During the slower, hotter summer months, she may only go to one market a week.
Henricks proudly states that she plants everything from seed. She begins the process by planting the seeds in her nursery beds, then they are transplanted to the growing beds.
Her dad Irwin taught her how to grow produce in Arizona, she said.. “I take the produce to the markets so I know the people are eating healthy. Because everything I grow here is organic.”