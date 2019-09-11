BISBEE — Area citizens and businesses are invited to attend an event where they can learn more about incorporating health and wellness in the workplace.
The Worksite Wellness Conference 2019 will be hosted by Cochise Health and Social Services (CHSS) in collaboration with the Healthy Arizona Worksites Program and community partners.
The one–day workshop will feature wellness experts who can help businesses and organizations with improving the work environment through health–related initiatives. This event will include:
The benefits of the Healthy Arizona Worksites Program.
Information from the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation.
A panel discussion focused on health initiatives and wellness policy changes within organizations.
Community resources from vendor and information tables.
Information for participants to take back to their organizations.
The Healthy Arizona Worksites Program, an initiative of the Arizona Department of Health Services, is offered through CHSS as a community benefit, at no cost.
The goal is to improve the health and well–being of the local workforce by offering employers and employees evidenced-based training, tools, and step–by–step resources that can be utilized to tailor a workplace health program to their unique needs. The Worksite Wellness Conference is free and open to the public. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
It will be held at the Cochise College Community Room, 901 N. Colombo Avenue, Sierra Vista, on Friday, Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To register, visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/health-and-social-services/worksite-wellness-conference. Registration deadline is Wednesday, September 18, and space is limited.
For more information call Daniella Reidmiller at (520) 432-9451 or email dreidmiller@cochise.az.gov.