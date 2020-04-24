SIERRA VISTA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has extended the public comment period on border wall construction in Cochise, Pima, and Santa Cruz Counties until May 15.
The original cutoff date for comment was April 15.
According to a notice on the CBP website, the agency “is seeking input on potential impacts to the environment, culture, quality of life and commerce, including potential socioeconomic impacts, for the communities located near the sites where construction is taking place.”
The projects will begin this month even though public comment is being sought through mid–May.
In Cochise County, the project includes replacement of approximately 24 miles of existing primary pedestrian barrier with new steel bollard fencing, construction of approximately seven miles of new, steel, 30–foot tall bollard fencing, and the replacement of approximately one mile of existing secondary barrier with new steel bollard fencing.
Approximately seven miles of existing primary pedestrian barrier in Pima County will be replaced with the 30–foot bollard fencing, and approximately eight miles of new steel bollard fencing will be installed.
In Santa Cruz County, approximately 25 miles of new steel 30–foot bollard fencing will be constructed and approximately two miles of the existing primary pedestrian and vehicle barrier will be replaced with the new steel bollard fencing.
The projects also include the installation of a linear ground detection system, road construction or refurbishment, the installation of lighting supported by grid power and will include embedded cameras.
The federal government contracted with Southwest Valley Constructors (SWVC) to build the Tucson Sector sections for $524 million, or $7 million per mile, according to a U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) announcement on March 23.
SWVC is based in Albuquerque, and has contracted other large-scale construction projects for the federal government with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP. The anticipated construction completion date is Sept. 7, stated the DOD.
Specifically, CBP is looking for answers to the following questions:
• Are you aware of threatened or endangered plant or animal species within the area of construction? If so, where?
• Are you aware of recreational activities that take place in the area of construction?
• Are you aware of possible impacts to businesses? Where are those businesses located?
• Are you aware of historical sites or areas of cultural significance located within the area of construction? If so, where?
• Do you foresee your day-to-day activities being impacted by the projects?
• Are you aware of any studies, data or other information available that would aid in the analysis of potential environmental impacts in the project areas?
• Do you have any recommendations for practices the construction contractor should follow to avoid or minimize impacts?
CBP stated, “All comments received will continue to be taken into consideration and will be used in CBP’s evaluation of environmental and cultural impacts and will be used to identify measures that avoid or minimize impacts to the greatest extent possible throughout the duration of each project.”
Comments can be submitted by email to TucsonComments@cbp.dhs.gov. with the reference “Cochise, Pima, and Santa Cruz Counties Border Barrier Projects March 2020” in the subject line. Comments can also be mailed to: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. 6.5E Mail Stop 1039, Washington, DC, 20229-1100.