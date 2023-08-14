SIERRA VISTA — A roundtable discussion linking Fort Huachuca and Cochise County in an alliance to establish a plan for sustainability that would place Cochise County as a potential top-ranking community in the country will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the Herald/Review, 120 Fab Ave.
Chaired by Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay and Fort Huachuca Garrison Commander Col. John Ives, the partnership would usher in a homegrown workforce toward a future providing enormous opportunities for area high school and college graduates while creating what Ives calls “a community of first choice.”
Pairing strong community relations with the fort would be an essential part of the alliance in creating a stronger, connected community.
For the plan to work, Ives said high school students need to know firsthand about the tremendous opportunities waiting to be filled at the fort’s John D. Fox Multi Domain Operations Non-Kinetic Range Complex, which was designed to evaluate software-driven threat representation capabilities and inform the Army on future MDO testing and range requirements.
“We can show them a new career path they probably never knew about in both the military and civilian sectors,” Ives said. “These are great, in-demand and challenging jobs, and we can help them on the path of certification. Our engineers can go to schools to speak and engage kids interested in this field.”
Ives said he believes community connection with the fort has lagged over the years, and a collaboration like this is important for the sustainability of Cochise County.
Clay pointed out that it’s a community’s mission for its students to be successful, which this partnership will provide.
“If we do this right — and we will — we will catch the hearts and eyes of our students,” she said. “We’re going to give people the tools that will inspire them to reach their potential. This is how we will grow and remain strong as a county.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone