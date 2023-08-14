SIERRA VISTA — A roundtable discussion linking Fort Huachuca and Cochise County in an alliance to establish a plan for sustainability that would place Cochise County as a potential top-ranking community in the country will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the Herald/Review, 120 Fab Ave.

Chaired by Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay and Fort Huachuca Garrison Commander Col. John Ives, the partnership would usher in a homegrown workforce toward a future providing enormous opportunities for area high school and college graduates while creating what Ives calls “a community of first choice.”

