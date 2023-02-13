BISBEE — The city of Bisbee and the Naco Heritage Alliance (NHA) will hold an open house at Camp Naco, in Naco, Ariz. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Organizers want to celebrate Black History Month and the recent funding support for the rehabilitation of buildings and community programming at Camp Naco, a former post comprised of African-American Buffalo Soldiers.
The program will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature a host of speakers, including those who offered funding to renovate some of the buildings and preserve failing adobe structures.
The camp was recognized as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation last year.
It is part of what was a 1,200-mile chain of 35 permanent military camps along the border from Brownsville, Tex., to Arivaca, Ariz., though Camp Naco was one of only two camps constructed of adobe. Most of the camps were deconstructed when they were no longer needed, but Camp Naco and its adobe structures remained.
According to the city, it is the only remaining camp and it has been neglected due to funding issues. However, since it was recognized as an endangered historic place by the National Trust for Historic Preservation last year, there is renewed interest in restoring the camp, first established in 1919. The camp is a part of the heritage of the Buffalo Soldiers created by Congress in 1866 for four African American regiments.
Camp Naco’s soldiers were to protect the railroad, prevent the smuggling of arms, cattle, and other supplies across the border to rebel forces in Mexico, and restrain any lawlessness and banditry that might spill over the border into Arizona.
The camp was decommissioned in 1923 and passed through the hands of various owners, including Huachuca City. In 2018, Huachuca City transferred the property to Bisbee due to lack of resources to preserve the camp.
Over the years, the camp has been vandalized, suffered a fire and has endured erosion and damage to the adobe buildings. The city worked closely with NHA to protect the piece of Arizona and national history, stabilizing the 23 buildings, repairing damaged roofs and starting adobe restoration.
A $4.6 million grant from the state and one for $3.5 million from the Mellon Foundation enables the city and NHA to finally begin the serious work to preserve the few structures still standing.
The mayor and city council recently approved a $41,562 contract with Rustic Adobe Masonry to begin work to save as much of the original adobe on the buildings and stabilize them to prevent further degradation.
To ensure success of the historical renovation of Camp Naco, an expert in the field, R. Brooks Jeffery, will oversee the project at the rate of $100 an hour for the next two years.
The plan includes rehabilitating the former officer’s club and the hospital to create a classroom and public meeting places for the community as well as restoring the parade grounds as an outdoor space for a variety of community events.
Poster Mirto McDonald will update the camp’s 2015 strategic preservation plan for $7,712. The scope of work includes a review of the previous plan, an assessment of any changes in the conditions of the buildings, and update material and labor costs. The update pre-supposes that the project will be largely built-out in a single phase using recently acquired state grant funds and private foundation funds.
The keynote speaker at this week's open house is Charles Hancock, president of the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers (SWABS).
Other guests will be representatives from the Office of Arizona Governor, the Mellon Foundation and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
City officials will be on hand for the kickoff party as well.
People have an opportunity to tour the site with Becky Orozco, NHA, and adobe expert Danny Peña.
Display boards will show what is going to be done.
There will also be food trucks available for munchies.