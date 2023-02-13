BISBEE — The city of Bisbee and the Naco Heritage Alliance (NHA) will hold an open house at Camp Naco, in Naco, Ariz. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Organizers want to celebrate Black History Month and the recent funding support for the rehabilitation of buildings and community programming at Camp Naco, a former post comprised of African-American Buffalo Soldiers.

