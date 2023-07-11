SIERRA VISTA — They'll bring their talent, their poise and most of all, a big piece of themselves to the big stage July 29, as eight young women put their best foot forward to vie for the titles of Miss Sierra Vista and Miss Teen Sierra Vista.
And for working their tails off for Sierra Vista's long-running event, the winners at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts will take home a big chunk of scholarship money and a chance to compete for an even larger slice of college funding at the state level in Mesa next year.
But like last year's title holders, it's an opportunity to not only represent their hometown as ambassadors for the community; it's about gaining confidence and self-assurance to help jumpstart the direction of their lives.
"It's a big commitment for these wonderful young women who decide they want to compete for this," said Mary Hyder, who has been the pageant's executive director for 10 years and has been involved with the program that's also been a part of the Miss Arizona contest for 27 years.
"It's a lot of work, takes up a lot of time, and they've put everything they have into this for a chance to represent Sierra Vista and for competing for college scholarships at a local and state level. For all of them, this is probably the biggest platform they've ever performed on."
Bankrolled for decades by local businesses like Ace Hardware, Sulfur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, American Southwest Credit Union, Haymore Real Estate and scores of others, both scholarship pageants put Sierra Vista's young contestants through a series of competitions ranging from talent routines and formal wear presentations to nine-minute interviews and impromptu on-stage questions.
When they take to the stage July 29, they'll know their stuff backward and forward and will be ready for whatever the judges throw their way.
"They prepare for what's coming by practicing their routines every Saturday at Summit Fitness with choreographer Mandy Gold, a member of the foundation's board of directors," said Hyder. "We put them through mock interviews and a walk-through rehearsal at the Klein Center the Wednesday before the pageant.
"By then, they're ready for the big show."
And when the lights dim and they swallow their nerves one last time, they take that big step onto a big-time stage, more than ready to give it their best shot. It's a huge step in their lives in front of an auditorium filled with a panel of judges along with an audience of friends, families and strangers for the four 13-17 year-olds vying for the Miss Teen Sierra Vista title.
They include: Jordan Alexander, 16, of Buena High School; Leann Alcala, 13, of BHS; Cydney Reaves, 14, of Veritas Christian Community School; and Jordan Villicana, 13, of Joyce Clark Middle School.
Four others in the 18-28-year category — Sevanah Urias, 22; Kylie Holston, 17 of BHS; Stephanie Whipple, 22, of Pima Community College; and Jasmine Schofield, 17, of Cochise College — are going for the Miss Sierra Vista crown. Due to the date of their birthdays, the 17-year-olds were eligible for the 18-28 category.
"For the younger girls, this really brings them out of their shells," said Hyder. "Many are genuinely shy at this age. They come out of this changed young women, with a lot more poise and confidence."
Like last years' winners, Brittani Richardson and Caitlin Kramer, who won the Miss Teen Sierra Vista and Miss Sierra Vista titles, respectively.
"I was shyer than most kids my age," said Richardson, 16, a junior at the Arizona Academy of Arts in Hereford who's helping prepare this year's competitors for the pageant. "If you looked at me wrong, I'd cry. I had a hard time looking people in the eye or introducing myself. I gained a world of confidence doing this, and I'm a totally different person. I really enjoy talking to people now."
After being crowned Miss Teen Sierra Vista and receiving $2,800 in scholarship funds, Richardson competed at the state pageant in Mesa.
"When they announced my name as one of the top 10 winners, I thought they were joking," she recalled. "I thought someone was going to shout, 'Just kidding!' "
But it was hardly a joke.
Richardson was awarded a $7,000 per year scholarship at Arizona State University.
Kramer — now 24 and teaching at Compass High School in Tucson — couldn't stop crying when she heard her name called for the Miss Sierra Vista title last year.
"I was just slobbering," she said. "It was such a stunning moment, one I'll never forget."
She was awarded $4,800 in scholarship money, which she's using to attend Grand Canyon University online, majoring in psychology with an emphasis on life coaching.
"It was a huge help and made a big difference in my life," she said. "I would have had to scramble around for grants and student loans and been in debt for years if it wasn’t for this program."
While not everyone of this year's eight competitors will take home $4,800 in scholarship money like Kramer — or become fortunate enough to win a four-year ride to ASU at the state level like Richardson pulled off last year — Hyder said every girl who competes will be awarded some college funding, beginning at $750.
"Sierra Vista has been a great supporter of the program for years," she said. "It shows you what kind of community this is when year after year, even during hard times, these businesses keep coming through financially to back the program with scholarship money. Miss Sierra Vista has been blessed with a very supportive community, and each of these sponsors have helped our contestants realize their dream of a higher education a reality.
"They understand the importance of this program and the opportunity it can provide for a young woman's future."