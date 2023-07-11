SIERRA VISTA — They'll bring their talent, their poise and most of all, a big piece of themselves to the big stage July 29, as eight young women put their best foot forward to vie for the titles of Miss Sierra Vista and Miss Teen Sierra Vista.

And for working their tails off for Sierra Vista's long-running event, the winners at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts will take home a big chunk of scholarship money and a chance to compete for an even larger slice of college funding at the state level in Mesa next year.

