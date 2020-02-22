Herald/Review: The shelter recently got a "mobile transfer unit," or whatever to actual proper name is; how do you foresee it being used, and what new capabilities does it offer?
Arleen Garcia: We have named the trailer the "One Paw at a Time Mobile Unit." It can be used as a mobile adoption unit, an emergency evacuation trailer and as a mobile vaccination clinic.
We have already used the trailer for our monthly "Paws and Coffee" event at Broxton's in January. The next "Paws and Coffee" will be on Saturday, Feb. 29.
In 2015, we began our first "One Paw at a Time" vaccination clinic. We would select an area and knock door to door to sign up pets for a free rabies vaccine, microchip and city license for dogs. Two weeks later, we would show up to the area with a veterinarian to render the services to the pets that were signed up. At times, we would set up canopies or borrow an empty apartment to have the vet perform exams and administer vaccines. We would also have vaccination clinics out of the shelter's garage, but now we can use our new climate-controlled trailer.
The trailer has been scheduled to show pets available for adoption on March 14 at the German Cafe, March 28 at Broxton's Coffee, April 1 at the library and we're mostly excited to have our trailer filled with pets for our annual "Celebrating Animals" event on April 25 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Having the trailer has already become beneficial to the shelter, the animals and the community. We are so grateful for this gift.
H/R: The new-ish medical/surgical facility that was added to the Brua center last year still needed some more equipment to be completed. Have you gotten that equipment yet? If not, what is still missing and is there a time frame for the shelter to get it?
AG: We still haven't purchased the equipment necessary to open the new surgical room. Our goal is to be able to have the surgery room fully functioning this year. The Friends of the S.V. Animal Shelter have been raising funds to help us meet that goal.
H/R: How many animals are currently housed at the facility, and what is the capacity?
AG: There are currently 109 total animals, counting both dogs and cats. As far as capacity, we have 66 dog kennels and 80 cat kennels.
H/R: I know the Brua shelter strives to be as close to a "no-kill" shelter as possible; is becoming a true "no-kill" facility a goal, and how close is the shelter to achieving that goal, if so?
AG: Because of misconceptions and variations of the definition of a "no-kill" shelter, we have instead adopted the term "low-kill." While many people cringe at the very word "euthanasia," it is a truly necessary and compassionate service in the world of helping animals in need.
When critical care is not sufficient to ease an animal's suffering, or their behavior is a danger to themselves or the public, euthanasia can be the most compassionate solution. We also offer the service to the public at a low cost. The animals of this community are so lucky to have people like our loving and caring staff to perform such a difficult task. Some (Brua shelter staff members) will heat up some chicken nuggets to give the pet as a last meal, some hold a paw, talk softly to them or even give a grieving owner a hug. Many times we cry.
So many times, people will say, "I could never do what you do." I say, "I do it because I care and all my staff cares." So, it's unrealistic to be an animal care facility and not euthanize.
It would be a much more realistic goal to never have to worry about not having space for the animals. Lack of space should never be a reason to end an animal's life. We have not had to euthanize for lack of space since 2015 and we would like to never have to.
I encourage people who don't agree with this ideal to volunteer at the shelter to get to know the staff, the animals, our other volunteers and experience a different point of view.