By day, Marilyn Lopez helps those on the fourth floor of Canyon Vista Medical Center as the Clinical Nurse Leader on the Behavioral Health Unit — but by night “MLo” is on stage helping the community through comedy.
Lopez, 53, was born in Covina, California before moving to Cochise County. She recently swapped her scrubs for a t-shirt and jeans and made hundreds laugh at the Herald/Review’s Laugh-IN 2020. After the show she took time to answer some questions via email.
Herald/Review: What made you want to become a nurse?
Marilyn Lopez: Watching my brother David in and out of the hospital in the late 80s early 90s. He had contracted HIV and was hospitalized numerous times with AIDS related medical problems. I was extremely grateful to his nurses. His last hospitalization we signed him onto hospice but he died on the transport gurney on his way home. My goal was to become a hospice nurse and I did that for 6 years.
H/R: What do you like about your job on the fourth floor?
ML: Besides my awesome director and coworkers?
I LOVE watching people regain their mental health. I joke about blending in with my patients but it is very close to the truth. I was raised around untreated mental illness fueled by addiction to drugs and alcohol. I am a survivor. With my patients I advocate for a healthy balance; Body, Mind and Soul! I also practice what I preach and The Struggle Is Real.
H/R: How did you get into comedy?
ML: I would make my friends laugh being quick witted. They would always tell me I should do stand up. The problem was I had debilitating stage fright when alone on stage. In school I did theater, band, choir and even danced with my brother David on national TV but I was NEVER ALONE. A friend challenged me to do a comedy workshop and the rest is history!
H/R: What do you like about being a comedian?
ML: I LOVE making people laugh! It nurtures my soul. I find it very healing.
H/R: What was the biggest challenge you had to overcome when you decided to start doing standup?
ML: Besides stage fright? Being a woman. Nuff Said! (drops mic)
H/R: Where does the inspiration for your jokes come from?
ML: My family and friends. They are my muse. I find humor in everyday life. Especially the painful moments.
H/R: Do you have any advice for people considering doing standup?
ML: Start at workshops and open mics and NEVER give up! Every comedian can share with you the times they BOMBED on stage. And you WILL bomb! But you will learn from those experiences and become BETTER!