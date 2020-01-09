Join us for The Reading Tree event on Saturday, January 18, from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Cochise College Library Commons on the Sierra Vista Campus. The theme is, “Let’s learn about winter.” This event is free and open to the public for pre-school through 5-graders. Storytime, arts and crafts, and snacks are provided for the children. Parents must accompany their children to the event.
Sponsored by the Sierra Vista Public and the Cochise College Friends of the Library.
Contact scarbroughk@cochise.edu for more information.