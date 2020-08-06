SIERRA VISTA — When Salvation Army lieutenants Ty and Heather Baze assumed their new leadership roles at the Sierra Vista Corps in July, they hit the ground running.
The couple comes to the area from Las Vegas and are replacing captains Carlos and Gildete Souza who were assigned to other duty stations after three years in Sierra Vista.
“We actually arrived in Sierra Vista on June 28, and started working on July 1,” said Heather who, with her husband Ty, serves as an officer and pastor with the Salvation Army.
Since their arrival, they have been assisting with commodities distribution efforts in Sierra Vista and surrounding communities, are helping victims of a recent apartment fire and are organizing a “Stuff the Bus” school supply event for students which will be in front of Walmart this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Prior to their involvement with the Salvation Army, both enjoyed successful careers in Southern California.
Ty was assistant production manager for Avian Graphics in Lake Forest and Heather was employed with a franchise company where she worked her way up to co-supervisor of accounts payable and receivable.
“We grew up in Orange County and we both were very successful for a long time,” Heather said. “Then we went through some bumps in the road and that’s when we got involved with the Salvation Army in 2010.”
Ty said he turned to the organization for its recovery program and got help through the Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC).
“I received valuable tools that helped me to become a productive citizen in society,” he said. “With my background, I was very quickly added on as an Adult Rehabilitation Center employee where I had opportunities to work with the Army’s directors and officers in Anaheim, California.”
“It was an incredible opportunity for me, and both Heather and I jumped in and started helping others the way the Salvation Army helped us,” he added.
Before their involvement with the organization, the couple had no idea how extensive the Salvation Army’s programs were.
“Like many people, we thought the Salvation Army was all about thrift stores and disaster relief,” Ty said. “We did not know it was a faith-based church with amazing outreach programs that help communities in so many ways.”
After working for the organization in Anaheim for five years, Ty said they were called to work as officers.
“At the time we got the call, I was actually in school to be a drug and alcohol counselor,” Heather said. “So, when we went to college for officer’s training, I was able to get my associate’s degree in ministry and theology,” she added. “The officer’s training is four-years worth of course work condensed into two-years, so it’s pretty intense. All officers go through it.”
Ty and Heather Baze were commissioned to Las Vegas in 2017 for their first assignment, where they started as assistants, then promoted to associate crops officers.
“As associate corps officers, we were exposed to a lot more social services and homelessness,” Ty said. “It’s rewarding work, knowing that you’re able to help people in desperate situations.”
After five years as lieutenants, the couple will be promoted to captains.
The couple will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in September. They have two grown children who live in Las Vegas and one 10-year-old son, Seth, who lives with them in Sierra Vista.
As they transition into their work at the Sierra Vista Center, they are quick to credit a group of “amazing volunteers” that have helped make the change as seamless as possible.
“The partnerships that have been formed here between the community and Salvation Army are phenomenal and the volunteers are extraordinary,” Heather said. “This is the most welcoming, warm community. Our volunteers all have so much love for God and the Army.”
They also expressed an appreciation for the work of past officers.
“Officers that came here before us — people like the Schmigs and Souzas — did a lot of good work here and set a strong foundation for us,” Ty said. “We’re stepping into something that they worked very hard to establish, and we’re planning to continue their hard work. We feel very blessed.”