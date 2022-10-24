SIERRA VISTA – The local National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) chapter is offering its free Family-to-Family course.

The session starts Thursday evening and runs every Thursday through Jan. 5 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Participants are asked to register by calling (520) 459-3228 or emailing info@namiseaz.org.

