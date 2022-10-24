SIERRA VISTA – The local National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) chapter is offering its free Family-to-Family course.
The session starts Thursday evening and runs every Thursday through Jan. 5 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Participants are asked to register by calling (520) 459-3228 or emailing info@namiseaz.org.
The Family-to-Family eight-session course balances skills-training with self-care, emotional support and empowerment, said Deanna Bellinger, the NAMI Southeast Arizona (SEAZ) chapter founder and treasurer.
“This course is for family members and caregivers who have ‘been there’ with a loved one with mental health struggles,” Bellinger said. “It’s an empowering class that allows individuals who are struggling with mental illness to connect with others.”
The program is free and includes materials. It benefits those who struggle with major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, traumatic brain injury or other mental health issues. Participants are taught skills that will help them understand the nature of the loved one’s illness.
The class provides an in-depth overview of the most common mental health conditions, teaches coping and stress management skills, as well as problem solving and providing support to loved ones. Caregivers learn about strategies for taking care of themselves while helping a loved one through recovery. Basic information about treatments and resources are also addressed.
Classes can be attended virtually through Zoom. Interested participants need to call or email for the link.
“We urge you to come and learn about ways to effectively support your loved one’s mental health journey to recovery,” Bellinger said.
